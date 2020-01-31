Taylor resigns from Woodbury County Board of Supervisors after voting registration cancelled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At his news conference seven days ago, Taylor claimed that Rundquist, a past candidate for public office, is among those out to get him in a "very partisan" matter. He said even moving his entire family back to the Grandview home wouldn't satisfy Democrats who want to unseat him.

Rundquist noted she is a registered independent and two men who helped her with her challenge are registered Republicans.

Rundquist replied in a statement, "(Taylor) has not been honest and transparent and has been caught."

In his ruling, Gill cited a copy of Taylor's mortgage for the Christy Road home in which he agreed to maintain that property as his "principal residence."

"While the testimony indicates that on March 3, 2018, Mr. Taylor registered with the Commissioner of Elections and represented that his residence was located at 3215 Grandview Boulevard, on May 17, 2019, Mr. Taylor represented to his lender that his residence was located at 5202 Christy Road," Gill wrote.

Gill also cited water bills for the Grandview home that Rundquist introduced as evidence. The bills showed zeros for water consumption at the Grandview home for six of the last seven months ending on Jan. 3.