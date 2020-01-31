Taylor resigns from Woodbury County Board of Supervisors after voting registration cancelled

SIOUX CITY -- Jeremy Taylor on Friday resigned his Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position, one week after vowing to fight in court the decision by the county's chief election official to cancel Taylor's voting registration.
On Tuesday, Taylor did not attend the weekly supervisors meeting, after County Auditor Pat Gill had cancelled his voting registration. County Attorney P.J. Jennings on Sunday had informed Taylor he was not able to represent District 2, due to his voting registration being cancelled.
Taylor had said he was looking into legal remedies to reinstate his voter registration, and on Friday submitted his resignation in letter form to Gill and Jennings.
"I, Jeremy Taylor, hereby resign my seat from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors today. It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Woodbury County," the letter said.
Gill had released a three-page ruling on Jan. 24, which found state law prohibited Taylor from using his 3215 Grandview Blvd. home for voter registration purposes.
Taylor and his wife, Kim, own two houses. Taylor claims the Grandview Boulevard home as his legal residence. The other home, at 5202 Christy Road, was purchased by the couple in May 2019.
Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a legal challenge that claimed Taylor's Christy Road home was his primary residence and, after a two-hour hearing on Jan. 23, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence," which included water bills and mortgage documents, established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road.
At his news conference seven days ago, Taylor claimed that Rundquist, a past candidate for public office, is among those out to get him in a "very partisan" matter. He said even moving his entire family back to the Grandview home wouldn't satisfy Democrats who want to unseat him.
Rundquist noted she is a registered independent and two men who helped her with her challenge are registered Republicans.
Rundquist replied in a statement, "(Taylor) has not been honest and transparent and has been caught."
In his ruling, Gill cited a copy of Taylor's mortgage for the Christy Road home in which he agreed to maintain that property as his "principal residence."
"While the testimony indicates that on March 3, 2018, Mr. Taylor registered with the Commissioner of Elections and represented that his residence was located at 3215 Grandview Boulevard, on May 17, 2019, Mr. Taylor represented to his lender that his residence was located at 5202 Christy Road," Gill wrote.
Gill also cited water bills for the Grandview home that Rundquist introduced as evidence. The bills showed zeros for water consumption at the Grandview home for six of the last seven months ending on Jan. 3.
Gill wrote the Grandview property showed a "dramatic decrease in water consumption in June of 2019, the month after Mr. Taylor purchased the Christy Road home. This evidence is inconsistent with the testimony of Mr. Taylor which indicated he spends more than half of his nights at the Grandview Boulevard address."
Taylor is a former legislator and he is also seeking the Republican Party nomination to the Iowa 4th District position.
-- The Journal's Earl Horlyk contributed to this story.