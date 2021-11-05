Taylor returns to Woodbury County board after military deployment

SIOUX CITY – Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor returned to the board this week after an almost nine-month military deployment.

During his first meeting back Tuesday, Taylor presented a U.S. flag to board chairman Rocky DeWitt in honor of Woodbury County.

During his deployment, Taylor was stationed in Al Asad, Iraq as the chaplain for the 734th RSG Iowa Army National Guard. The group was working on the Combined Joint Task Force—Operation Inherent Resolve, which was created to “formalize ongoing military actions against the rising threat posed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” according to the taskforce’s website.

“The first half we had multiple attacks incessantly and the repercussions of those and COVID dealing with that in an operationally deployed environment wasn’t easy, but you all made it much easier to be able to serve,” he said.

The day before he left Iraq, he asked that a flag be flown over the headquarters in Al Asad in honor of Woodbury County and he brought the flag back to present to the supervisors.

“I just wanted to thank you, each of you, for what you did in order to be able to support and complete this mission,” he said.

Taylor also thanked Mark Monson, who stepped in to temporarily fill his seat on on the board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0