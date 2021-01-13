Taylor's deployment to leave void on Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SIOUX CITY -- Heading towards a military overseas deployment, the exit of Jeremy Taylor could leave the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors short-handed for the next to 300 to 400 days, should a temporary board member not be appointed.
Taylor announced in the weekly Tuesday meeting that his last meeting will be Jan. 19, then two days later he will begin a deployment to the Middle East for up to 400 days. That will be done in his role as a chaplain for the 734th RSG Iowa Army National Guard.
"My anticipation right now is potentially between 10 and 12 months. But the situation and environment we are going into is fluid," Taylor said.
There are five county supervisors. Taylor explained state code says the remaining board members have the ability during his deployment departure to appoint someone temporarily to fill the position, then on Taylor's return he would be reinstated as supervisor.
Board Chairman Rocky De Witt did not express an opinion about how to address the imminent departure of Taylor, who he called "our in-house chaplain."
Supervisor Keith Radig said the four supervisors should "play it by ear," and see over the next two to three months if they see the necessity of appointing someone in Taylor's absence.
Taylor, 42, and his wife Kim have several children.
The 2021 year will mark the second straight year in which there were only four supervisors for several months.
Taylor in late January 2020 resigned from the county board District 2 seat following a voter registration challenge related to which of two homes in different districts constituted his legal residence. That left a vacancy through the budget-setting months, until a special election in July resulted in Justin Wright winning the District 2 post.
After Taylor lost his bid that began in mid-2019 to win the Republican nomination for the Iowa 4th Congressional District in June primary voting, he was selected in August by a special Republican County panel to be the county party's nominee for District 3. He won a four-year term in the November election.
On Tuesday, Taylor said he had been up front with Republicans who wanted him to be the nominee, and then in election talks, that he could have a deployment at some point.