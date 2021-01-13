Taylor's deployment to leave void on Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SIOUX CITY -- Heading towards a military overseas deployment, the exit of Jeremy Taylor could leave the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors short-handed for the next to 300 to 400 days, should a temporary board member not be appointed.

Taylor announced in the weekly Tuesday meeting that his last meeting will be Jan. 19, then two days later he will begin a deployment to the Middle East for up to 400 days. That will be done in his role as a chaplain for the 734th RSG Iowa Army National Guard.

"My anticipation right now is potentially between 10 and 12 months. But the situation and environment we are going into is fluid," Taylor said.

There are five county supervisors. Taylor explained state code says the remaining board members have the ability during his deployment departure to appoint someone temporarily to fill the position, then on Taylor's return he would be reinstated as supervisor.

Board Chairman Rocky De Witt did not express an opinion about how to address the imminent departure of Taylor, who he called "our in-house chaplain."

Supervisor Keith Radig said the four supervisors should "play it by ear," and see over the next two to three months if they see the necessity of appointing someone in Taylor's absence.