Teacher accused of racial slur in Denison classroom is wife of Iowa legislator

DENISON, Iowa -- A Denison school teacher said she was placed on administrative leave after students complained about her use of a racially charged word to refer to African Americans during a class discussion.
Crystal Holt, the wife of state Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, denied using a slur in the classroom, during a Monday interview with KDSN Radio in Denison. Crystal Holt explained she used the "n" word with a student during a classroom exercise on the court systems.
"A racial slur, in its intent, is directed at a person or an individual and that did not happen in this case," Holt told the radio station. "The word was used to teach and help people understand the seriousness of racism in a capital punishment case and racism is a major part of several capital punishment cases."
In a Facebook post, the school district said it is investigating an incident in which a teacher used "a racial slur in a classroom recently." The post did not specify which teacher used the slur or what slur was used.
"We take the issue of racism extremely seriously and regret and apologize for any impact this has had on anyone. We are conducting an internal investigation into the matter, and we will work in concert with our students, families and faculty to resolve the situation," the post read.
The Denison district site lists Holt as a social science teacher. In the interview with the radio station, Holt said students were asking about the meaning of hate crimes and the phrase "pejorative."
"Another student in that group said, ‘What does pejorative mean?’ And I said it means derogatory. And the student said, ‘What does derogatory mean?’ And I said it means terms that are not nice to race and continued trying to explain that. And I said he used the ‘n’ word, and then I said he used the word," Holt said in the interview.
Holt said she didn't see a problem with the discussion, so she was surprised when a school administrator had her speak to another class.
“I went to that other teacher’s class and tried to explain the context of how I was using the word, the explanation of my teaching,” Holt said in the radio interview.
Holt acknowledged there is audio or video file being shared online of the exchange in the second class, reportedly taken by someone in the class.
KDSN reported that a group of students are planning a protest Tuesday to call for Holt's firing.
In 2018, Stephen Holt, as the chair of an Iowa House subcommittee, tabled a bill that would have reinstated the death penalty in the state. At the time, Holt said that although he believes the death penalty is "absolutely morally OK, based on my faith," he doubts it is a deterrent to crime and is convinced defendants "of lesser means" are more likely to face the death penalty than others.