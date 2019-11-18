Teacher accused of racial slur in Denison classroom is wife of Iowa legislator

"We take the issue of racism extremely seriously and regret and apologize for any impact this has had on anyone. We are conducting an internal investigation into the matter, and we will work in concert with our students, families and faculty to resolve the situation," the post read.

The Denison district site lists Holt as a social science teacher. In the interview with the radio station, Holt said students were asking about the meaning of hate crimes and the phrase "pejorative."

"Another student in that group said, ‘What does pejorative mean?’ And I said it means derogatory. And the student said, ‘What does derogatory mean?’ And I said it means terms that are not nice to race and continued trying to explain that. And I said he used the ‘n’ word, and then I said he used the word," Holt said in the interview.

Holt said she didn't see a problem with the discussion, so she was surprised when a school administrator had her speak to another class.

“I went to that other teacher’s class and tried to explain the context of how I was using the word, the explanation of my teaching,” Holt said in the radio interview.