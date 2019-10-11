The Sioux City Education Association, which represents roughly 900 district teachers, met with the board candidates on Wednesday and made endorsements, union leader Brenda Zahner said in a statement to the Journal.
The endorsements of incumbent Juline Albert, Dan Greenwell, Miyuki Nelson and Monique Scarlett.
Four positions on the seven-member board will be settled with Nov. 5 voting. Two days ago, chamber endorsed Greenwell, Nelson, Scarlett and Taylor Goodvin. The other candidate on the ballot is Shaun Broyhill.
The League of Women Voters of Sioux City will hold a forum for school board candidates to discuss issues on Tuesday. It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the fifth floor of City Hall, 405 Sixth St., and also be televised live by Sparklight TV on Channel 56.
