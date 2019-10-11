SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City School District teachers union has endorsed four of the six people who are seeking seats on the Sioux City School Board next month, and the list includes three who were also endorsed earlier by a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce committee.

The Sioux City Education Association, which represents roughly 900 district teachers, met with the board candidates on Wednesday and made endorsements, union leader Brenda Zahner said in a statement to the Journal.

The endorsements of incumbent Juline Albert, Dan Greenwell, Miyuki Nelson and Monique Scarlett.

Four positions on the seven-member board will be settled with Nov. 5 voting. Two days ago, chamber endorsed Greenwell, Nelson, Scarlett and Taylor Goodvin. The other candidate on the ballot is Shaun Broyhill.

The League of Women Voters of Sioux City will hold a forum for school board candidates to discuss issues on Tuesday. It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the fifth floor of City Hall, 405 Sixth St., and also be televised live by Sparklight TV on Channel 56.

