Telco Triad wants additional credit union branch in Sioux City
Telco Triad wants additional credit union branch in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Telco Triad plans to construct a branch credit union in the Northern Valley Crossing development near Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard, according to documents filed with the City of Sioux City.

Staff will ask the Sioux City Council on Monday to defer a vote on a resolution accepting Telco Triad Community Credit Union's proposal to purchase land in the Combined Floyd River Renewal Area and authorizing a development agreement for a 1.55-acre portion of Lot 2. 

According to the documents, Telco Triad has requested the deferral to allow additional time for site planning and review of the development agreement. The company is offering $438,867 for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Drive.

Telco Triad plans to construct a 2,500-square-foot building. The project will include exterior design elements, landscaping and parking to meet city codes and represent a total capital investment of roughly $600,000. The facility will have eight employees.

In late 2017, the council approved the sale of the southernmost portion of Lot 4 to Saltzman & Saltzman Management, LLC for the construction of a Burger King. Work on that project and a Silverstar Carwash is expected to begin in the coming months. Construction of an Aldi grocery store is underway. A Dollar Tree store, The Shoppes at Northern Valley and Pizza Ranch are already operating in the development.

According to its website, Telco Triad currently has five locations in Northwest Iowa. It was founded as Sioux City District Telco Credit Union in 1945 to service employees of the Sioux City district of the Northwestern Bell Phone System and their family members. After merging with the Health Triad Credit Union in 1983, Telco Triad Credit Union was established.

City Council meeting

When: 4 p.m. Monday

Where: Fifth floor of City Hall, 405 Sixth St.

