Telco Triad wants additional credit union branch in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Telco Triad plans to construct a branch credit union in the Northern Valley Crossing development near Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard, according to documents filed with the City of Sioux City.

Staff will ask the Sioux City Council on Monday to defer a vote on a resolution accepting Telco Triad Community Credit Union's proposal to purchase land in the Combined Floyd River Renewal Area and authorizing a development agreement for a 1.55-acre portion of Lot 2.

According to the documents, Telco Triad has requested the deferral to allow additional time for site planning and review of the development agreement. The company is offering $438,867 for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Drive.