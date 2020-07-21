The return of Taylor: Republicans pick nominee for Woodbury County election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Six months ago, Jeremy Taylor gave up his extended battle to hold onto his Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat, after some controversy over which of two homes constituted his legal residence.

On Tuesday, he got the backing from county Republicans to go before voters in November in an attempt to get back on the county board, in another of the five supervisor districts.

Taylor was selected by acclamation by a special Republican County panel, who met at Morningside Assembly of God church, to be the party's nominee for a seat on the county Board of Supervisors. The District 3 seat is held by Marty Pottebaum, a Democrat from Sioux City who is running for re-election.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and your support...I will give you my all," Taylor said, adding that it was pleasing to receive the nomination in a church.

No Republican filed by the primary election deadline late March for the county board District 3 or county auditor positions. However, Iowa election laws say entrants can later get on the ballot, as county political parties have until Aug. 26 to hold special conventions to name a nominee.