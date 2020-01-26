The undecideds: Many Iowa Democrats still considering multiple presidential candidates

He has the opposite concern with Buttigieg, who is 38 years old and whose highest elected office was mayor of South Bend, Ind.

“I like Pete’s positions and ideas, but I don’t know if he is experienced enough to handle being the president,” Kennedy said.

Aaron Christopher, a business owner from Bettendorf, is trying to decide between the candidates he views as the three moderates in the race: Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota.

Christopher said he worries about general election voters who do not have strong partisan leanings. The progressive or more liberal candidates, he fears, would not be able to win a general election race against Trump in crucial Midwestern swing states.

“I’m concerned with the middle,” Christopher said. “We lost the middle in the last election to Trump.

“The economy’s so good they’ll vote with their pocketbooks, not their principles,” he predicted. “I want a candidate to appeal to the center so we can win it.”

Also attempting to navigate the field’s centrist lane are Mike Safley, an electrical engineer from Muscatine, and Luke Becker, a 19-year-old Iowa City native and University of Iowa sophomore. Both said they are deciding between Biden and Buttigieg.