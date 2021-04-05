Three candidates vie for Woodbury County treasurer post

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is set to interview three candidates on Tuesday in hopes to appoint a successor to County Treasurer Mike Clayton.

The candidates are: Tina Bertrand, Mike Headid and Kolby DeWitt.

Clayton, 75, officially stepped down as of Friday, and the supervisors are hoping to fill the remaining 21 months of his term.

The supervisors have the authority to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the remainder of Clayton's four-year term, which runs through 2022. The board has opted to appoint.

During their weekly meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors are scheduled to interview the three candidates, and also discuss the selection process.

Bertrand worked on the 2010 election and 2014 re-election of her brother-in-law, state Sen. Rick Bertrand, R-Sioux City. Tina Bertrand is married to Rick's brother, Russ.

Tina Bertrand said she has over 25 years of experience in the private sector working on projects that require a financial background and understanding of public finances.

Bertrand said she feels it is important the board have a “strong conservative female candidate” to consider for the position.