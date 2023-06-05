Quad-City Times
The remains of three victims have been recovered from the collapse, Davenport police chief Jeff Bladel said.
Bladel shared the news at a Monday press conference. He said they do not have any information at this time of more people being missing.
Branden Colvin Sr. was found Saturday, Ryan Hitchcock was found Sunday and Daniel Prien was found early Monday morning. Families of all three have been contacted.
The medical examiner has met with the families, Bladel said. There will be autopsies done on all three.
Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue chief Rick Halleran said that they had brought some closure to families over the weekend and it looks like the
The city last held a press conference Friday morning. Over the weekend, Branden Colvin Sr.'s body was found, the first public disclosure of remains having been found and identified. Two men, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, are still unaccounted for.
A vigil for the victims was held Sunday evening.
Sunday morning the city said that crews had continued working on The Davenport apartments, at 324 Main Street, which collapsed around 5 p.m. May 28. Workers on site now include members of Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue and the Northwest Illinois Incident Management Team.
"This is an active investigation," Bladel said, adding more information would be released when it could be.
Mayor Mike Matson said the city is looking into a 911 call which was placed May 27, in which the caller said he had heard the building may be in danger of collapse.
Mike Collier, Branden Colvin Sr.'s cousin, leads a prayer on Sunday, June 4, 2023, during a vigil at the site of the building collapse on May 28 which led to his cousin's death. Next to him are Colvin's sons.
Photos: One week after the partial collapse of The Davenport
A man kneels and holds a cross after tying it to the fencing surrounding the site of The Davenport apartment building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
A woman reacts during a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" is posted on the door to The Spot Bar & Lounge, located near the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" is posted on the door to Me & Billy, located near the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. )ne fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. Heavy equipment has started going through the rubble and the rest of the building, as the search continues for two men still unaccounted for.
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" hangs on a fence on Sunday, June 4, 2023, around the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week in Davenport.
A Davenport Police crime scene unit SUV arrives at the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
Signs with the pictures of the three missing men from The Davenport building collapse hang on the fence line around the collapse site, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
A Davenport Police officer walks through the site of the partial building collapse of The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
The reflection of The Davenport is seen in the front windows of Davenport City Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after the 80-unit building partially collapsed last week in Davenport.
A look at front of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. The orange boxes hold equipment being used by search teams on site, which include Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023 one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. Support teams from both Iowa and Illinois have come to Davenport for the effort.
Tokens and flowers sit on the road against the fence surrounding the partial building collapse at The Davenport, 324 Main St., Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
Signs and pictures of the three missing men from The Davenport building collapse hang on the fence line around the collapse site, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
A Davenport Police crime scene unit SUV arrives at the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after the 80-unit apartment building partially collapsed last week in Davenport. Branden Colvin Sr.'s body was found Saturday, his family said. Two men are still missing.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
A sign reading "corruption kills!" hangs on a fence around Davenport City Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, a week after an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, stand on Fourth Street while conducting search and rescue operations inside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
A man kneels and holds a cross after tying it to the fencing surrounding the site of The Davenport apartment building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
Malia Rush holds a candle during a vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
Devina Henderson places candles on Fourth Street in the initials of Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
Branden Colvin Jr. lights a candle during a vigil for his father, Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
Malia Rush lights candles in the shape of BC for Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
Kelsey Wethington and her daughter Amelia, 6, hold candles during a vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien on Sunday night at the site of The Davenport collapse in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
