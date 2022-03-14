Tina Bertrand seeking full term as Woodbury County Treasurer

SIOUX CITY – Current Woodbury County Treasurer Tina Bertrand announced her candidacy on Monday to seek election to a full term as Woodbury County Treasurer.

Bertrand was selected by a Board of Supervisors interview process in April 2021 to serve the remainder of former Treasurer Mike Clayton’s term after his retirement announcement.

“It was truly an honor to have been selected and I look forward to working with the dedicated Treasurer’s department staff to build on our success of the last year since my appointment,”

She said her goal is to provide the community with a “strong conservative candidate that can offer a feminine perspective to our county leadership.”

Bertrand was born and raised in Northborough, Massachusetts and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. She is married with two children.

She was also a founding partner and chief financial officer of local construction company, RJ Tide Construction.

This is the first time Bertrand has held an elected position. She worked on the 2010 election and 2014 re-election of her brother-in-law, state Sen. Rick Bertrand, R-Sioux City. Tina Bertrand is married to Rick's brother, Russ.

Tina Bertrand has over 25 years of experience in the private sector working on projects that require a financial background and understanding of public finances, she said.

