Todd Wieck to run for Woodbury County sheriff
Todd Wieck to run for Woodbury County sheriff

Woodbury County Jail Wieck

Major Todd Wieck of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office is shown in the county jail in January 2014. Wieck is scheduled Wednesday to announce his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination for sheriff.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Todd Wieck, a major in the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, will seek the Republican Party nomination for sheriff in June.

Wieck, one of the highest ranking officers in GOP Sheriff Dave Drew's office, will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce his candidacy.

Drew, a two-term sheriff, has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election. He ran unopposed in his most recent election in 2016.

A native of Sioux City, Wieck is a 1983 Sioux City East High graduate who received degrees from Western Iowa Tech Community College and Wayne State College.

He began his career with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office in July 1990 as a correctional officer. Wieck has worked patrol, investigations, crime prevention and other tasks. He was promoted in 2004 to sergeant and assistant chief deputy in 2012, and then major after Drew became sheriff in 2013.

