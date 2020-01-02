Tom Steyer in Sioux City says Trump's policies demand reversal

SIOUX CITY -- Amid barbs personally directed against President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer told a crowd of 100 people he would reverse the course the president has set in foreign relations and tax policies.
Using the words "bully" and "bullying" several times to reference Trump's demeanor, Steyer in a town hall meeting at the Sioux City Convention Center said Trump's policies have resulted "in a war on the working class."
Steyer said Trump campaign will undoubtedly focus on the economy and assert that returning a Democrat to the White House would reverse financial growth. He said the nominee should not allow that to be a winning recipe.
"He has been a failed business owner. He has been terrible for the people of the United States and the people of Iowa," Steyer said.
Steyer said Democrats will have a busy month in the important task of assessing the field of candidates. The Iowa caucuses, the first contest in the presidential nominee selection process, take place on Feb. 3.
In a statement, Republican National Committee Spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said, “It will take more than Tom Steyer lighting millions of his own money on fire to get Iowa caucus goers on board with his radical agenda."
Steyer's television commercials are in heavy rotation in the area, and his initial remarks were heavy on the content of those ads, including his big push to reverse the environmental impacts of climate change.
Steyer held one of the longer town hall meetings of the 2019-20 campaign cycle in the region, taking a dozen questions over 80 minutes, with people querying him about the federal government Social Security program, education spending, rebuilding unions and the cleanliness of water in Iowa.
"We will use the climate crisis to clean up the air and water in Iowa," he said.
Steyer said Trump's foreign policy is misdirected, and has imperiled longtime U.S. allies by overtures to Russia and other nations.
"Everything he does I would do the opposite...He has gutted our diplomatic corps," he said.
Steyer will campaign in Northwest Iowa in Sheldon and Spirit Lake on Friday.
Tom Steyer, businessman and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns at Hardline Coffee Co. in Sioux City on Oct. 2. Steyer was back in the city Friday, for a campaign event one month from the 2020 Iowa caucuses.