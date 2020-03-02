Top election official forecasts 10 percent turnout for Woodbury County jail vote Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Five measures will be on the ballot in special elections in Northwest Iowa Tuesday, including proposals to build new jails in Monona and Woodbury counties.
In Woodbury County, voters will decide whether to raise property taxes for a $50 million jail proposed for construction on the outskirts of Sioux City.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said he expects only about 10 percent of the county's 57,149 registered voters to cast ballots Tuesday. That would be a typical turnout for a special election, Gill said.
Early voting has been underway for some time. As of Monday morning, 2,800 ballots had been returned to the auditor's office.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 28 vote centers throughout the county.
"There is a bit of history being made (Tuesday), this is the first time we are using the countywide vote center option for polling places," Gill said. "Any voter in Woodbury County can cast their vote at any polling place in the county."
Monona County voters will decide whether to build a $6.2 million jail to replace the aging one in Onawa. In Sioux County, MOC-Floyd Valley voters will weigh in on a $37 million bond issue which would finance construction of a new school.
There also are two other school finance issues on the ballot in Woodbury County, one for the Woodbury Central district and the other for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton district.
Woodbury County officials pitched a new modern jail as a more cost effective and longer term solution to repairing the current jail, part of the Law Enforcement Center built in 1987 in downtown Sioux City in 1987. A consultant has identified more than $22 million in repairs to the jail's heating, cooling and ventilation systems.
County leaders say a larger jail also would help eliminate ongoing overcrowding at the current facility, which has been running at or above capacity for years.
The referendum requires a simple majority for passage. With interest, the 20-year bonds financed by the increased taxes would cost in the range from $64 million to $68 million.
The owner of a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 would pay an additional $21 to $36 per year, with the higher amounts in the initial years. Owners of agriculture land would pay around 54 cents more in taxes per acre.
County leaders point out the added cost to taxpayers could be minimized greatly if the larger jail allows the county to contract with federal agencies, such as immigration-related agencies, to house more federal prisoners.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
The proposal asks voters to approve a "revenue purpose statement" for the use of funding from Iowa's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund.
The SAVE Fund, formerly called the statewide school infrastructure sales and services tax or the local option sales and services tax for school infrastructure, diverts penny sales tax revenues to school infrastructure.
In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an extension of the SAVE Fund, to run through Jan. 1, 2051. The fund is expected to generate $26.2 billion from 2019 through 2051, according to the governor's office.
SB-L superintendent Rod Earleywine said the updated revenue purpose statement is required if the district is to utilize SAVE funding in the future. The district's present revenue purpose statement is set to expire in 2031, two decades before the penny tax itself expires.
WOODBURY CENTRAL
The Woodbury Central measure involves expanding the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, for the next 10 years. which would provide revenues of $2.5 million for facilities over the decade. That money could be used for such tasks as improving older high school classrooms, roof repairs, middle school gym ceiling repairs and paving the parking lot at the school in Moville.
Passage of the levy would take the total PPEL in the W-C district from the current 34 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $1.34 per $1,000.
MONONA COUNTY
In Monona County, the County Board of Supervisors has proposed a $6.2 million bond issue. If approved, the measure would provide funding for a new Public Safety Center containing a 32-bed jail that could be expanded to 66 beds in the future. The measure needs a 60 percent majority to pass.
The current 46-year-old facility is inadequate, the state's jail inspector has said, and the overcrowded conditions create serious safety and security concerns for inmates and staff.
If approved, the bond issue would increase property taxes on residential property assessed at $100,000 by an estimated $28.02 per year. Commercial property assessed at $100,000 would see an annual tax increase of $45.80 per year and 40 acres of agricultural land would see an annual increase of $26.01 per year.
SIOUX COUNTY
The MOC-Floyd Valley bond issue is to update facilities for elementary schools, which are full of students. The elementary school in Orange City dates to the early 1920s, while the Hospers school was built in the late 1950s.
Voters will weigh a $37 million bond measure to build a new elementary school that would replace both existing buildings. The proposal also includes a clause for a small expansion of the high school in Orange City.
If passed, the bond measure would raise property taxes on a residence with an assessed value of $100,000 by an estimated $135.61 per year. Farmland with an assessed value of $2,000 per acre would see an annual tax increase of approximately $4.40 per acre.