Top election official forecasts 10 percent turnout for Woodbury County jail vote Tuesday

There also are two other school finance issues on the ballot in Woodbury County, one for the Woodbury Central district and the other for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton district.

Woodbury County officials pitched a new modern jail as a more cost effective and longer term solution to repairing the current jail, part of the Law Enforcement Center built in 1987 in downtown Sioux City in 1987. A consultant has identified more than $22 million in repairs to the jail's heating, cooling and ventilation systems.

County leaders say a larger jail also would help eliminate ongoing overcrowding at the current facility, which has been running at or above capacity for years.

The referendum requires a simple majority for passage. With interest, the 20-year bonds financed by the increased taxes would cost in the range from $64 million to $68 million.

The owner of a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 would pay an additional $21 to $36 per year, with the higher amounts in the initial years. Owners of agriculture land would pay around 54 cents more in taxes per acre.

County leaders point out the added cost to taxpayers could be minimized greatly if the larger jail allows the county to contract with federal agencies, such as immigration-related agencies, to house more federal prisoners.