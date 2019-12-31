Top Steve King comments of 2019

WASHINGTON, JAN. 15
In an interview for a story published Jan. 15 in The New York Times, King appeared to lament that the term "white supremacist" is considered offensive.
PRIMGHAR, JAN. 26
In his first public appearance after a backlash to New York Times comments caused him to lose his committee assignments, King told a town hall audience it was "stunning and astonishing to me that four words" in a quote can "outweigh 20-some years of public service, 20-some years of giving you my word every day."
ROCK RAPIDS, FEB. 18
At a town hall meeting, King urged his supporters to pray for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to restore his committee assignments, saying he needs to "separate his ego from this issue and look at it objectively."
CHARTER OAK, MARCH 22
King praised Iowa flooding victims who "take care of each other," unlike Katrina victims in New Orleans in 2005 who "only ever asked for help" from FEMA. Though he did not explicitly reference race, Louisiana officials rebuked King for evoking common but inaccurate stereotypes about black people relying on government handouts.
CHEROKEE, APRIL 24
Referencing the recent Easter season, King said the criticism he's faced from his "accusers" in the U.S. House has given him “better insight into what (Christ) went through for us."
ALTON, JUNE 15
King told a town hall audience that illegal immigrants have killed more Americans than died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and rural Pennsylvania.
URBANDALE, AUG. 14
While meeting with a conservative group, King defended his position of opposing abortion even in the case of rape and incest, asking “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”
AUDUBON, AUG. 27
At a town hall, King made light of the communist government in China reportedly forcing Muslim women in concentration camps to eat pork in violation of their Islamic faith. As an advocate of one of Iowa's largest ag industries, King joked, "Everyone should eat more pork."
EAGLE GROVE, SEPT. 4
King detailed drinking out of a toilet tank at an El Paso, Texas, detention center for migrants to prove the point that critics of the facilities are overstating concerns. King told a town hall audience the water tasted "pretty good."
ONAWA, SEPT. 6
King told a town hall audience that too many Americans are bitter "snowflakes" who can't take a joke, resulting in a soft mentality in the country that's prevented problems such as illegal immigration from getting solved.