Top Steve King comments of 2019

WASHINGTON, JAN. 15

In an interview for a story published Jan. 15 in The New York Times, King appeared to lament that the term "white supremacist" is considered offensive.

PRIMGHAR, JAN. 26

In his first public appearance after a backlash to New York Times comments caused him to lose his committee assignments, King told a town hall audience it was "stunning and astonishing to me that four words" in a quote can "outweigh 20-some years of public service, 20-some years of giving you my word every day."

ROCK RAPIDS, FEB. 18

At a town hall meeting, King urged his supporters to pray for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to restore his committee assignments, saying he needs to "separate his ego from this issue and look at it objectively."

CHARTER OAK, MARCH 22

King praised Iowa flooding victims who "take care of each other," unlike Katrina victims in New Orleans in 2005 who "only ever asked for help" from FEMA. Though he did not explicitly reference race, Louisiana officials rebuked King for evoking common but inaccurate stereotypes about black people relying on government handouts.

CHEROKEE, APRIL 24

