Top Woodbury County election official fears low turnout Nov. 2 due to state voting changes

SIOUX CITY -- Ahead of the Nov. 2 general election, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said he has received calls from voters who are "very frustrated" with changes Iowa legislators made to the state's election laws.

"They had no way of voting. They said that they're shut in. They're at home and they can't get to a polling place on Election Day," said Gill, who called the "restrictions" placed on voters "ridiculous."

Those changes, which were signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds last March, shorten the early voting period to 20 days from the current 29, require most mail ballots to be received by Election Day, bar election officials from sending out absentee ballot request forms unless requested, and close voting sites an hour earlier.

Gill said it's important that the voices of people in the community are heard.

In the Sioux City Council election, incumbents Dan Moore and Alex Watters are squaring off against first-time candidates Ike Rayford and Matthew O'Kane for three open seats. The school board election has nine candidates -- Perla Alarcon-Flory, Arthur Ryan Baker, Shaun Broyhill, Michael Bushby, Jan George, Chad Krastel, Amanda Gibson, Bob Michaelson and Joshua Potter -- vying for three open seats.

When a combined city council and school board election was held for the first time in Woodbury County in 2019, Gill said 12,722 voters cast ballots, roughly a 25 percent turnout. According to Gill, 5,045 of those voters cast their ballots by mail. He fears voter turnout will be far lower this time around, as only 700 voters have requested absentee ballots. In order to request an absentee ballot, Gill said voters had to have called his office by Oct. 18. That date was also the deadline to register to vote before Election Day.

"We're probably going to have about 500 of those ballots returned to us, so that means we're going to have a 90 percent reduction in the number of people participating in this election than two years ago by mail," he said. "If you've got an absentee ballot out there, make sure you get it to us before 8 p.m. on the day of the election."

Gill said voters can still register to vote on Election Day. He noted that they have to be able to prove their identity and residency.

"I just want to emphasize that people who weren't registered can still register and can participate in this election," he said. "If you know someone who's having a difficult time, you want them to vote, and they didn't get a request form, please help them out."

Gill noted that curbside voting will be an option for voters who go to the polls on Election Day. He said voters who come to the Woodbury County Courthouse to vote can call 712-279-6465 when they arrive.

"We will actually have two people come out to your car and allow you to cast your ballot," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.