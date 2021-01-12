Traffic signal, street construction projects receive Sioux City Council approval

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to approve construction plans for the Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road traffic signal project and also green-lighted four street construction projects.
"We have lots of complaints about potholes and conditions of city streets and water main breaks and things like that. Is this all of the streets? Is this going to take care of it? No. But again, we have four nice projects here in front of us that are being approved," Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said during the council comments portion of the meeting. "It's getting done. It takes time. We've got hundreds of miles of streets to take care of. Today is a great step forward."
The street construction projects are:
The milling of the existing asphalt pavement, pavement patching, asphalt overlay, and construction of sidewalk ramps on South Saint Aubin Street and Orleans Avenue. The engineer's estimate for probable construction costs is $262,192.50. The project has an available balance of $1,298,168 and is expected to be completed in July 2021.
- The completion of the milling of the existing asphalt pavement, pavement patching, asphalt overlay, and construction of sidewalk ramps on Chambers Street from Floyd Boulevard to Glen Oaks Boulevard. The engineer's estimate for probable construction costs is $351,125. The project has an available balance of $1,298,168. This project has an early start date of May 3 and a late start date of May 31. Work is expected to be completed within 50 working days.
The reconstruction of approximately 1,260 feet of pavement, new sanitary sewers, water mains, storm sewer systems, and five-foot wide sidewalks on Ingleside Avenue -- 18th to 21st streets. The engineer's estimate for probable construction costs is $1,511,794.50. Additional funds in the amount of $2 million are being requested in fiscal year 2022. The project is expected to be completed in October 2021.
The 33rd Street Paving Project (Floyd Boulevard to Saint Anthony's Place), which includes the paving and installation of a drainable base layer with subdrains. The engineer's estimate for probable construction costs is $787,424. The project has an available balance of $1,298,168. This project is expected to be completed in October 2021.
The traffic signal project includes the construction of a traffic signal at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road. A traffic study conducted by McClure Engineering showed the need for a new signal at the intersection, which is currently controlled by stop signs.
During a Jan. 25 budget review session, City Engineer Gordon Phair said when motorists stop at the intersection at the same time "they don't know who goes first."
The engineer's estimate for probable construction costs is $227,660. The project is among those contained in the Capital Improvement Program and currently has an available balance of $317,640.
This project has an early start date of June 1 and a late start date of July 6. Work is expected to be completed within 45 working days.