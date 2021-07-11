Tri-state governors to meet in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The challenges Siouxland businesses currently face while trying to fill job openings are expected to fill much of the agenda for Monday's 17th Tri-State Governors' Conference.

"The biggest portion is on workforce. We're hearing from all our local employers how tough it is to find and hire people," said Barbara Sloniker, executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, all Republicans, will hear those challenges and other issues at the conference, which begins at 11:45 a.m. at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. The Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates the conference, expects 240 people to attend the event, which is not open to the public.

It will be the final governors' conference for Ricketts, whose second term will end after the 2022 election. Term limits prohibit him from running for a third term.

Since the inaugural conference in 1988, the governors of the three adjoining states have met almost every other year to exchange ideas on topics of regional importance. The chamber hosts the event, rotating it among the three states in metro Sioux City.