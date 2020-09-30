Trump campaign flags pop up overnight on city property in Northwest Iowa town

UTE, Iowa -- Several flags in support of Donald Trump for president were hung overnight on downtown city poles in Ute, before being taken down Wednesday morning, after a reminder by the Iowa State Auditor's Office.
With the highly competitive presidential race one month from completion, the auditor in a release reminded Iowans that campaign signs or flags cannot be displayed on public property.
The auditor's office release said a city employee used Facebook to post "a photograph of a candidate's flags flying on multiple city properties, along with text that supported the flying of the flags and the candidate."
The release praised the city for taking the flags down quickly.
A post on the City of Ute Facebook site at about 10 a.m. Wednesday read, "Last night (9/29/20) an incident occurred in the City of Ute where political flags were displayed using the City’s display mounts along our Main Street. This was not sanctioned by the City and the flags have been removed. The City of Ute does not endorse any one candidate for any office and does not display signage for any candidates or parties."
Ute, located in Monona County, has a population of 374.
The auditor's office release said campaign signs being illegally placed on the public right-of-way land is a problem every year in Iowa.
"Every Iowan has a responsibility to know this rule and follow it," the release said.
"But, for a public employee whose salary is paid by Iowans of all political persuasions to speak approvingly, whether on social media or elsewhere, of the misuse of public property to promote a candidate is particularly unacceptable. It is a violation of the civic trust all public employees hold, most of them dearly, to serve all Iowans equally."
The release said the auditor's office, which is under the direction of Auditor Rob Sand, encourages "the reporting of any suspected misuse by a public employee supporting any political party to our office."
