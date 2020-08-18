Trump campaign sues Woodbury County over absentee ballot requests

As was the case in the primary, absentee balloting played a decisive role in the outcome of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat by Justin Wright, a Republican from Sioux City. More than 10,100 absentee ballots were requested, and more than 8,168 were returned and counted, while just 907 votes were cast in-person.

The lawsuits argue that the counties' mailings violate a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who told local officials last month that the forms must be mailed blank in order to ensure uniformity statewide. Pate's office says it is investigating the three counties.

County officials say they are acting within their authority to promote absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic. They say that leaving the forms blank would threaten to disenfranchise people who do not know their voting pin or driver's license numbers, either of which must be provided under the state's voter identification law.