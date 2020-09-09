Trump team bus tour in Sioux City warns Democrats want 'chaos'

Whitaker said Iowans are among the Americans who see Trump for what he is, someone who knows the value of farms and support for families. By contrast, Schlapp described, "All these cities are run by socialists."

Schlapp in the press conference said media accounts showing Trump substantially trailing Biden in polls are designed to muddy the true state of the presidential race. The RealClearPolitics polling average Wednesday showed Biden ahead 50 to 43 percent.

Schlapp said Trump supporters "are being quiet about their support," so the polls may not be accurate.

"The news media has it wrong," Whitaker added.

Addressing Trump policies, Nance said a big boost for the nation was the addition of conservative judges not only to the U.S. Supreme Court, but also other courts. Schlapp also mentioned such judges, plus a more forceful foreign policy by Trump and his support for American businesses.

At the end of the half-hour event, some of the Siouxlanders moved up to take pictures with the four surrogates and a woman yelled out, "Four more years!"

The tour will also be making stops in Fort Dodge, Mason City, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Newton, Des Moines, Ottumwa, Washington, Coralville and Davenport through Friday.

