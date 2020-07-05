Tuesday voting will settle vacancy on Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

2. Mental health. Mental health is a problem for many in our society and must be addressed. We need to continue to look outside the box to make the generational changes that make a strong long-term solution for those in need.

Why vote for me: I will bring a lifetime of service to the people of Woodbury County. The experience I have gained over the years will be a great asset as we leverage funding for the needs of our county from state and federal funds. I will make sure that budget decisions made will be in the best interest of the taxpayer, while making sure we look to alternative ideas that can generate income for all of the county residents to thrive.

Party: Republican

Age: 41

Residence: Sioux City

Occupation: Sioux City Community School District teacher

Electoral experience: First run for elective office

Main issues for 2020: