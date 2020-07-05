Tuesday voting will settle vacancy on Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SIOUX CITY -- The long vacancy for one of the five positions on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will end Tuesday, when a special election will be held.
Voters will choose between Democrat Tim Kacena and Republican Justin Wright, both of Sioux City, to fill the District 2 seat previously held by Republican Jeremy Taylor, who resigned in January over residency issues. The winner will serve a term that runs through December 2022.
The special election had been scheduled for April 14, but was postponed by a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate out of concerns for the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Wright is a Sioux City School District teacher, and Kacena is a state legislator who is not running for re-election to his seat in House District 14.
There has been a huge amount of mailed voting for the contest.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill for weeks has encouraged voters to vote absentee or to vote curbside at the Woodbury County Courthouse up until election day, in order to lessen the risk of spread of the coronavirus among voters and poll workers.
Seven polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters are not assigned to a specific polling place and may cast their ballots at any of the following vote centers: Clark Elementary School, 4315 Hamilton Blvd.; Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd.; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive; and Nodland Elementary School, 3300 S. Cypress St., all in Sioux City; Sergeant Bluff/Luton High School, 708 Warrior Road, in Sergeant Bluff; Moville Community Center, 815 E. Main St., in Moville; and Oto City Hall, 27 Washington St., in Oto.
Party: Democratic
Age: 62
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Retired from Sioux City Fire Rescue
Electoral experience: Two terms in Iowa House, elected 2016 and 2018
Main issues for 2020:
1. Public safety, community security. The county supervisors' first priority must be to public safety and security. I will work with all departments to make sure that all county towns and townships have the available resources needed to fulfill their mission, including the need for good county roads where those resources depend on a strong infrastructure to succeed.
2. Mental health. Mental health is a problem for many in our society and must be addressed. We need to continue to look outside the box to make the generational changes that make a strong long-term solution for those in need.
Why vote for me: I will bring a lifetime of service to the people of Woodbury County. The experience I have gained over the years will be a great asset as we leverage funding for the needs of our county from state and federal funds. I will make sure that budget decisions made will be in the best interest of the taxpayer, while making sure we look to alternative ideas that can generate income for all of the county residents to thrive.
Party: Republican
Age: 41
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Sioux City Community School District teacher
Electoral experience: First run for elective office
Main issues for 2020:
1. Low Taxes. The whole tax burden that we pay every year -- income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, vehicle registrations, taxes on gas, taxes on any growth in our savings and retirement accounts -- is a significant number, thousands of dollars. While some of those taxes are beyond the scope of what the County Board can control, if elected, I will work hard to keep our property taxes low.
2. Road Improvement. As I have traveled around the county over the course of the last several months, our rural neighbors have consistently expressed concerns over the quality of their roads. Over the next two years, I will work to take care of our farmers in a very practical way: fix their roads.
Why vote for me: I have worked diligently as a teacher at North High School in Sioux City and volunteered countless hours at my local church in a variety of roles. I strive to make a difference in others' lives because I am thankful for what God has done for my life. If entrusted by the public with the privilege of holding this office, I believe I will bring a strong work ethic, good judgment, critical thinking and the passion to invest those strengths in the interest of making Woodbury County an even better place for all of us to live.
