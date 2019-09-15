SIOUX CITY -- Hawaii Congresswoman and Democratic presidential contender Tulsi Gabbard took a swipe at the Democratic National Committee Sunday morning at a town hall event at Morningside College.
Gabbard, one of the lower-polling Democrats vying for the nomination, did not make the cut for the third Democratic debate Thursday. She said Iowa primary voters are more important in selecting a nominee than DNC officials.
"The DNC doesn't get to choose, they're not the gatekeepers even though they think they are," Gabbard said.
"Not being on the stage means we all have to work a heck of a lot harder."
Moreover, Gabbard said the nationally televised debates, apart from whatever publicity candidates get by taking part, don't give candidates much chance to articulate their policy positions.
"The 30- to 60-second answers don't provide the kind of opportunity that we have here today to really get into these issues," Gabbard said. "So, debate or no debate, we are focused on continuing to reach directly to voters."
Roughly 30 people turned out to hear Gabbard's pitch and ask questions.
Gabbard, a Major in the Army National Guard who served two tours in the Middle East, has frequently voiced her opposition to U.S. military adventurism. She warned that President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could ensnare the U.S. in a conflict with Iran.
Saudi Arabian oil facilities were targeted in a drone attack Saturday, and Pompeo soon after accused Iran of being the culprit.
Should the drone strike mushroom into a larger Middle East conflict, Gabbard warned it could "make the Iraq War look like a picnic."
"It's a pretty big allegation. (Pompeo) has presented no evidence to support that claim," Gabbard said. "They're taking us step by step by step by step closer to the brink of war with Iran."
The potentially immense cost of a U.S. entanglement with Iran, Gabbard said, would be money better spent domestically.
"We as taxpayers would see far more of our money going to pay for a war that this administration has created, rather than those dollars going to the very real needs that we have here at home," she said. "And those needs are great, and they are urgent, and they are many."