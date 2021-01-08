Two decades later, Sioux City's Steve Hansen returns to Iowa Legislature

SIOUX CITY -- Eighteen years in, then 18 years away.

Even though it has been nearly two decades since he last served in the Iowa Legislature, Rep.-elect Steve Hansen asserts he'll resume lawmaking duties Monday with little rust and work towards making an impact on education and other issues.

Hansen for the next few months will take an unpaid leave of absence from his job as director of the Sioux City Public Museum, which coincidentally was the job he moved to upon exiting the Iowa Senate at the end of 2002. Now, by virtue of his victory in the November election, Hansen starts a new two-year term in the Iowa House. He noted that he began his 18-year legislative stint in that 100-member chamber.

"I'm just anxious to get back down. You can still make a difference in people's lives. I will be interested to listen to the governor's (Republican Kim Reynolds) address. I'd like to think there are things I can work with her on," said Hansen, a Sioux City Democrat.