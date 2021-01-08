Two decades later, Sioux City's Steve Hansen returns to Iowa Legislature

SIOUX CITY -- Eighteen years in, then 18 years away.
Even though it has been nearly two decades since he last served in the Iowa Legislature, Rep.-elect Steve Hansen asserts he'll resume lawmaking duties Monday with little rust and work towards making an impact on education and other issues.
Hansen for the next few months will take an unpaid leave of absence from his job as director of the Sioux City Public Museum, which coincidentally was the job he moved to upon exiting the Iowa Senate at the end of 2002. Now, by virtue of his victory in the November election, Hansen starts a new two-year term in the Iowa House. He noted that he began his 18-year legislative stint in that 100-member chamber.
"I'm just anxious to get back down. You can still make a difference in people's lives. I will be interested to listen to the governor's (Republican Kim Reynolds) address. I'd like to think there are things I can work with her on," said Hansen, a Sioux City Democrat.
Based on the benefit of a recent legislator training session, he said, "What's changed is more technology. There is a lot less paper, in terms of written amendments... But the (lawmaking) process is the same. Bills are introduced the same. Committee schedule blocks are about the same."
Hansen represents House District 14, a seat vacated by the retirement of Tim Kacena, a fellow Sioux City Democrat. In the Nov. 3 election, Hansen defeated Republican Bob Henderson, 55.6 percent to 44 percent.
Hansen said he mulled running a half-decade ago, then he pondered that more substantively more recently, given his dismay at slippage of the Iowa national position in educating children and a failure to sufficiently address water quality issues.
He will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Monday, for which he'll take the Bible that was once his maternal grandfather's. His seating position will be based on his prior eight years in the House, so he won't necessarily sit with freshmen members.
Hansen said there's a "much more toxic" and partisan tone to the Iowa Legislature now, compared to his 2002 exit, when he witnessed "the national politics were oozing down to the state level."
"Both parties are to blame on that...You look at the (campaign) ads and the money spent," he said.
Hansen said he's served in both the majority and minority party over his prior legislative tenure, and this year House Democrats are in the minority.
"You can still get stuff done in the minority. It is just a matter of working with others,"' he said.
Hansen added that people should remember roughly 80 percent of the work by legislators over four months isn't controversial, but basic tasks to ensure state departments are funded and run well for Iowans.
Hansen said his top two priorities in terms of issues include addressing the mental health care delivery system and restoring Iowa’s education system to number one in the nation.
"The pandemic has heightened the shortage and increased the need for (mental health) services across all geographic and age demographics. We have gone from a serious situation to a critical one," he said.
Hansen won't worry about the museum over the months ahead, with Deanna Mayo stepping into the acting museum director post.
"I have a great staff. There are four or five people who could step in on any given day," he said,
Once the session ends, roughly in May he'll got back to full-time work and pay at the museum.
Besides Hansen, there are three other new Northwest Iowa legislators who begin terms Monday.
Rep.-elect Dennis Bush, R-Cherokee, moves into House District 3, succeeding retiring Rep. Dan Huseman. Bush won a three-candidate Republican primary in June and ran unopposed in November.
Sen.-elect Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, won election to Senate District 2, a seat formerly held by Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, who was elected to Iowa's 4th Congressional District in November.
In another Iowa Senate change, Sen.-elect Craig Williams, a Republican from Manning, moves into the Senate District 6 post, after Mark Segbart, a Republican from Vail, did not seek another term.