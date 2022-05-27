Two Democrats compete for Woodbury County supervisors seat

SIOUX CITY – Community organizer and perennial candidate Maria Rundquist and teacher Jeremy Dumkrieger are competing for the Democratic nomination in Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 2.

The winner takes on CrossPointe Church lead pastor, Dan Bittinger, who is unopposed for the Republican nomination, in the November general election.

The seat is currently held by Sioux City teacher Justin Wright, a Republican who decided not to run for another term.

Early voting in Iowa began May 18 and the primary is June 7.

Dumkrieger, an art teacher at the Lawton Bronson Community School, has served as Woodbury Democratic Party Chair since 2016. In 2018, he received the Bob Creech Award for Outstanding County Chairman from the Iowa Democratic Party.

Born in Onawa, Iowa and raised in Soldier, Iowa, Dumkrieger earned a bachelor's degree from Morningside University. He has been involved in politics since he was enrolled in the Sioux City school, knocking on doors for former Vice President Al Gore.

He said he has always been fascinated with politics but didn’t become involved until his wife was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“Watching our insurance max out before her treatment; we received one bill in the mail for $30,000 and I just had enough,” he said. “I jumped in feet first after that because I was so angry.”

Dumkrieger and his wife have two children.

He decided to run for the board of supervisors after seeing graduates leave Woodbury County for better jobs elsewhere. He said the county needs a growing and more diversified economy.

Mental health in the community is Dumkrieger’s top priority. He said the county needs well-funded mental health programs to prevent crime, more than a new jail to house inmates.

“Preventing crime before it happens also prevents victims,” he said. “Every person that can receive help before a crime is committed or a relapse occurs prevents unimaginable ripples in mental health and trauma throughout our community.”

Rundquist, a retired business owner, teacher and author, has run unsuccessfully for various political positions over the years, including Sioux City mayor in 2019, City Council in 2013 and 2017 and Iowa Senate in 2014.

She is married with four children and eight grandchildren.

Formerly a Republican, Rundquist said she has been involved with political positions since moving to the U.S. from Merida, Mexico in 1978 and to Sioux City in 1992.

“When I see injustice or things not right for the community I just get involved, and become active and take action,” she said.

Community issues, especially those surrounding, race, women and children are her passion. She said she is not running for the pay, but to represent the people.

She decided to run for the board of supervisors because the city has been working on racial issues, with the Humans Rights Commission and the Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee, but said the county has not.

She said the county needs elected officials who care about the people.

One of Rundquist’s main issues is her objection to the county using its federal COVID relief dollars, from the American Rescue Plan Act, for the construction of the county jail.

“To make sure it goes to the people, not to subsidize construction,” she said. “It should be for unemployment, wages, health.”

She also wants to see more diversity in the county from elected officials to staff, as well as more transparency and accountability.

Bittinger has lived in Sioux City for the past eight years with his wife and three children. He is originally from Wadsworth, Ohio and attended Southeast University in Lakeland, Florida for degrees in communication and pastoral ministry.

He has never run for an elected position. Now that his children are older, he said he has the time to do his part and serve in the democracy.

He is running for the board of supervisors because he likes to serve others and be involved with the community to make a difference.

There are a few concerns he wants to focus on, such as staying within the board's constitutional bounds and staying prudent in financial decisions. He also wants to ensure people have individual freedom, not more restrictions.

He is less focused on issues he wants to address, and more on what concerns the county staff and community bring forward.

His goal is to address issues and they arise, learn about them and plan for the long-term implications.

"The things we should be addressing really should be coming from some of our department leaders and the employees, they know what's going on," he said.

Two of the five seats on the county board are up for election this year. Supervisor Matthew Ung is running unopposed in the Republican primary for District 4. No Democrat has filed for the seat.

