Two GOP incumbents to square off in primary for newly-drawn Iowa District 3

The ripple effects of the recent redistricting of Iowa's legislative maps continues.

Two incumbents tossed together in the new House District 3 will square off in a Republican primary in June.

Reps. Tom Jeneary of Le Mars and Skyler Wheeler of Orange City announced within the past week their candidacies for the newly drawn District 3, which includes the northern half of Plymouth County, including the cities of Le Mars and Akron, and the southern half of Sioux County, including the cities of Hawarden and Orange City.

Neither representative acknowledged the other in their respective announcements.

Both candidates will be competing in a district with new territory.

Jeneary's current district covers the western two-thirds of Plymouth County, including Akron, Hinton and Le Mars, and portions of central and eastern Woodbury County, including the cities of Anthon, Correctionville and Moville.

Wheeler's current district covers 15 of the 17 precincts in Sioux County, including the cities of Sioux Center, Orange City, Hawarden and Rock Valley.

"I look forward to getting to know the voters of Le Mars, Akron, and the rest of northern Plymouth County," Wheeler said in his announcement.

Jeneary, a dentist for more than 35 years, is completing his first, two-year term in the Iowa House. Jeneary noted he is currently the vice-chairman of the Natural Resources Committee and serves on the Public Safety, Health and Human Services, and Veteran's Affairs committees."

"I believe my work as a legislator is not yet complete," Jeneary said in his announcement.

Wheeler, a 28-year-old graduate of Northwestern College, who was first elected to the House in 2016. He noted he's the vice chair of the House Education Committee and also serves on the Judiciary, Ways and Means, Local Government and Justice Systems Appropriations subcommittee.

Both candidates mentioned that, as pro-life politicians, one of their main priorities in the legislature is to protect the "unborn." Wheeler and Jeneary also advocated for further lowering the "tax burden" in the state.

Thousands of Iowans will have different lawmakers representing their interests at the statehouse in Des Moines as a result of redistricting.

In November, Iowa Sen. Craig Williams, R-Manning, opted to not seek re-election to his seat because he would have been pitted against fellow Republican incumbent Sen. Jason Schultz.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

