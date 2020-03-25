Two incumbents have challengers for Woodbury County elective office

SIOUX CITY -- Two of the three Woodbury County supervisors up for re-election will have an opponent for the November election.

Five Woodbury County elected offices will be on the Nov. 2 ballot, and only one current officeholder, Sheriff Dave Drew, is not seeking re-election. The June 2 primary will determine the GOP nominee for sheriff, either Todd Wieck or Chad Sheehan. The winner will have a clear path to the office since no Democrat has filed for the office.

County Auditor Pat Gill, a Democrat from Sergeant Bluff, is running for re-election, and no other candidate filed for the auditor post.

There are five county supervisor positions, and three will be voted on in November. Marty Pottebaum, a Democrat from Sioux City, is seeking re-election in District 3, and no opponent filed for that district by Wednesday's deadline.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}