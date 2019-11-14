Two tweets: Steve King shares photos of supposed whistleblower

King does not name the man shown in his second Thursday tweet.

King has been a defender of Trump throughout the time when the possibility of an impeachment inquiry was discussed earlier in the year. On Oct. 16, he tweeted, "Secret meetings in #WitchHunt to come up with an excuse to #Impeach @RealDonaldTrump. These Members demanded to enter to read the Volker Transcript & were blocked by order of Schiff who is manufacturing charges in secret."

That tweet included a photo of King with five Republican House members, one week before King was among two dozen conservatives who stormed into a closed-door deposition with a Defense Department official. King said he entered the hearing room to bear witness to “the greatest atrocity I’ve seen in the United States Congress in 17 years.”

Democrats denied Republicans were being treated unfairly, noting they had equal time to question witnesses and full access to the meetings.

During the Wednesday impeachment hearing, Jordan said to Schiff, “Of the 435 members of Congress, you are the only member who knows who that individual is. And your staff is the only staff of any member of Congress that has had a chance to talk to that individual. We would like that opportunity."