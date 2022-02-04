Two Woodbury County unions, representing law enforcement and secondary roads, asking for wage increase

SIOUX CITY – Citing a 4 percent pay raise the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors granted this week for non-union employees, the unions representing sheriff's deputies, correctional officers and secondary roads workers have asked the board to reopen their contract negotiations.

The two unions sent letters to the board asking that their members receive the same 4 percent raise as the non-union employees for the budget year that begins July 1. Under their current contracts, the secondary road workers are set to receive a 2.25 percent increase, and the correctional officers are set to get a 2.75 percent raise.

“Opening negotiations now, will allow our bargaining groups and the Board of Supervisors to have respectful and productive conversations related to an increase in the wages that is more in line with the current economy,” according to the letters from the Deputies and Correctional Officers Union CWA 7177 and the Secondary Roads Union CWA 7103.

The last time the deputies and secondary roads contracts were negotiated was 2019. At the time, the rate of inflation was 1.81 percent and the Social Security increase was 1.6 percent. The correctional officers contract was negotiated in April 2021 and within just days of signing the contract the inflation rate jumped more than 4.2%, said Mike Simoni, president of the union.

Last year, the U.S. inflation rate rose 7 percent and the Social Security Administration increased benefits by 5.9 percent.

“At the time both of these contacts were agreed to there was no way the employees who negotiated the contacts could have anticipated the extreme jump in these rates,” Simoni said.

On Tuesday, by a 3-2 vote, the supervisors approved a 4 percent raise for 36 non-union employees covered under the county's wage plan. Board members Rocky De Witt and Matthew Ung wanted an even larger increase of 7 percent, citing rising inflation.

"We need to take care of the employees,” De Witt said. “I think anything less than actual inflation rate is an insult."

The secondary roads union said it is getting harder to get qualified candidates to apply and stay with the county. Secondary roads union president Corey Davis said the economic divide between the private and public sector is decreasing the hiring pool.

“Quality labor isn’t cheap, and cheap labor isn’t quality,” he said.

During the discussion at Tuesday's board meeting, Vice-Chair Jeremy Taylor expressed concerns that the unions would use the proposed 7 percent increase as a reason to reopen negotiations.

"The unions will almost inevitably say 'you gave wage plan 7 percent, that's an insult to us, that's a slap in the face to every single one of us, do you know what we do,' and you'll hear many of the same arguments," Taylor said.

Board member Justin Wright agreed, stating the county would then have to find millions of dollars in additional funding to pay for the increase.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan recommended Tuesday the board open all union wage negotiations.

"Whatever you vote on today, agree that you will open every union contract today," he said.

Sheehan said he told the union employees around Thanksgiving to draft a letter to reopen wage negotiations, saying a 2.75 pay hike would actually be a 3.25 wage cut.

"if you take a 3.25 cut this year because of inflation and 3.25 next year, as a union member you would be a fool in two or three years to not come and ask for a 10 or 12 percent increase," he said.

Simoni said negotiating now will minimize the percentage asked for in upcoming contract negotiations and will allow the county to spread the increase out over time instead of in one year.

Both union presidents said opening negotiations will allow the groups to have respectful and productive conversations, as well as maintain and build a dedicated workforce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.