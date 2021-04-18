Tyson Events Center fountain to be replaced with landscaping

SIOUX CITY -- This week, weather permitting, the area outside the Tyson Events Center Box Office, where a fountain currently sits, will get a new look.

On March 8, the Sioux City Council awarded a $25,950 service provider agreement to MLS Landscaping & Design Inc., of Granville, Iowa, for the landscaping project.

"We've got a group coming in that's going to be putting in some plants, some trees, stuff like that, around where that fountain area is," said Enzo Carannante, assistant general manager and director of marketing at the Tyson.

A story published in The Journal in January 2011 noted a $35,000 request for maintenance on the outdoor fountain, which had been damaged by winter's freeze-thaw cycles.

Jessica Johnson, projects management specialist for the city, said the fountain hasn't been working properly for some time. Children getting in the water was another concern.

"Rather than fight those battles, we decided to landscape the area," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city has been looking for ways to enhance the venue, which opened in 2003, and make it more competitive with other venues in the region. In 2016, the city received a list of such projects from a study done by the consulting company Venue Solutions Group.