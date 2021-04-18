Tyson Events Center fountain to be replaced with landscaping

SIOUX CITY -- This week, weather permitting, the area outside the Tyson Events Center Box Office, where a fountain currently sits, will get a new look.
On March 8, the Sioux City Council awarded a $25,950 service provider agreement to MLS Landscaping & Design Inc., of Granville, Iowa, for the landscaping project.
"We've got a group coming in that's going to be putting in some plants, some trees, stuff like that, around where that fountain area is," said Enzo Carannante, assistant general manager and director of marketing at the Tyson.
A story published in The Journal in January 2011 noted a $35,000 request for maintenance on the outdoor fountain, which had been damaged by winter's freeze-thaw cycles.
Jessica Johnson, projects management specialist for the city, said the fountain hasn't been working properly for some time. Children getting in the water was another concern.
"Rather than fight those battles, we decided to landscape the area," she said.
The city has been looking for ways to enhance the venue, which opened in 2003, and make it more competitive with other venues in the region. In 2016, the city received a list of such projects from a study done by the consulting company Venue Solutions Group.
Philadelphia-based Spectra took over management of the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018. Spectra is responsible for day-to-day operations, including booking, marketing, staffing, and food and beverage service of the venues. The city still owns the Tyson, while the Orpheum is independently owned.
Chris Larsen Park water feature
On Monday, the City Council will be asked to approve construction documents for phase 2 of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project, which has a budget of $5 million and includes an interactive fountain amid seating walls and landscaping in Floyd Plaza. Other features are overlooks, a yoga lawn and a shade structure.
Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the city doesn't have any concerns regarding fountain maintenance, since it is using one of the top fountain consultants in the country for the project.
"We're designing this with sustainability in mind," he said. "It's basically a glorified splash pad, which we have a number of those already."
The interactive water feature will spray mist water upwards from a paved platform. Its ground nozzles will be controlled by a hand-activated sensor.
Salvatore said the water feature doesn't have to be paid for with private funds, but the Riverfront Fundraising Committee is looking for donors for all amenities for phase 2.