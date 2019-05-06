SIOUX CITY -- Upgrades to the nearly 20-year-old Tyson Events Center are continuing, as a contract for a new scoreboard was approved by the Sioux City Council on Monday.
The Tyson is located downtown and is a prime sports and concert spot. It is a city-run venue now managed by Spectrum, a Philadelphia-based venue management company.
The council in early 2018 first discussed replacing the existing scoreboard, and the members approved a $877,000 contract with Daktronics Inc. of Brookings, South Dakota, in the Monday meeting. The scoreboard is more than 15 years old and near the end of its useful life, Facilities Maintenance Supervisor Stan LaFave said.
A section of the scoreboard stopped working earlier this year, and replacement parts are hard to find, so getting a new one will reduce maintenance costs, LaFave said. In a question from Councilman Alex Watters about specifics, LaFave said it may have high-definition cameras for projecting footage onto the scoreboard.
"I just want to be sure we're improving our capabilities," Watters said.
The new scoreboard is anticipated to be installed by Sept. 1.
The other bid received for the scoreboard was much higher, at $1,130,583, from a New York firm.
The Tyson Events Center opened in 2003. Future proposed upgrades at the Tyson include replacement of the outdoor fountain, plus the addition of new suites and a destination club space in years ahead.
Additionally concerning the Tyson Events Center, the city is pursuing a smoke control system upgrade for the building. The council held a hearing Monday on the plans by West Plains Engineering, of Sioux Falls, for the project, which has an estimated cost of $300,000.
A bid letting for the upgrade project will be held on May 21, and once the contract is awarded, the completion date of Nov. 29 is being sought. The project is among those contained in the Capital Improvement Program for remodeling and repairs, which currently holds $938,141 in funding.