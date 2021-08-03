Tyson Events Center manager Spectra ends FY21 with $25,000 budget surplus

SIOUX CITY -- Spectra Venue Management, the private firm that oversees day-to-day operations of the city-owned Tyson Events Center and the independently-owned Orpheum Theatre, ended fiscal 2021 with a budget surplus of nearly $25,000.

Six months into the budget year that ended June 30, Spectra general manager Tim Savona predicted the shortfall would be roughly $400,000 due to the pandemic forcing the cancellation or postponement of most events. In May, he revised the number down to $200,000.

The venues ended the budget year with a surplus of $25,000, Savona told the City Council Monday. The number came in better than expected because of a huge fourth quarter that saw the two venues host a number of events, he said.

Sponsorship revenue for the venues came in about $631,000 below the original projections, but that was more than offset by $681,000 in savings throughout the year, Savona said.

The savings were largely due to reduced staffing, he said.

The venues combined to host over 150 events during 185 calendar days. Savona said the team stayed aggressive in creating and finding event opportunities.