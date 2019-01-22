SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Cellular requested that its site plan for a 150-foot cellphone tower in Morningside be withdrawn from consideration by Sioux City's Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday because the plan failed to meet setback requirements.
The telecommunications company's site plan to build the tower at 3420 22nd St. first appeared on the commission's agenda on Jan. 8. The project faced fervent opposition from several residents who expressed concerns about the potential health effects of being exposed to radio-frequency waves emitted by cellphone towers.
Chris Madsen, a senior planner for the city, said the requested site plan failed to meet setback requirements of 200 feet from the originating property.
"The petitioner decided they wanted to go back to the drawing board and review their options," Madsen said, before the commission voted unanimously to delete the item from the meeting agenda.
If U.S. Cellular decides to submit a new site plan, residents living in the vicinity of the proposed cellphone tower will be notified and the process will start from scratch.