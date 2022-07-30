 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

U.S. House Rep. Dusty Johnson to tour North Sioux City on Monday

  • 0

On Monday, South Dakota's lone member of the United States House of Representatives will appear at a pair of events in North Sioux City.

First, at 10 a.m., Republican Dusty Johnson is set to host a Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Pinning Ceremony at Centennial Park on Main Street. Then, at 11 a.m., the two-term incumbent will visit with RP Constructors at 1270 South Derby Lane about a reconstruction project for Sioux Point Road.

In November, Johnson is set to run against libertarian Collin Duprel.

Dusty Johnson

Johnson

 Cliff Owen, Associated Press

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Stomp rockets at Astro Camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News