U.S. House Rep. Dusty Johnson to tour North Sioux City on Monday

On Monday, South Dakota's lone member of the United States House of Representatives will appear at a pair of events in North Sioux City.
First, at 10 a.m., Republican Dusty Johnson is set to host a Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Pinning Ceremony at Centennial Park on Main Street. Then, at 11 a.m., the two-term incumbent will visit with RP Constructors at 1270 South Derby Lane about a reconstruction project for Sioux Point Road.
In November, Johnson is set to run against libertarian Collin Duprel.