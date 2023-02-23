SIOUX CITY — More than halfway into an hour-long visit with students and faculty at Morningside University's Rosen Ag Center, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra tried to drive home the connection between the stop and the work he's presently focused on in Congress as a member of the agriculture committee.

"I want to know from you, what we need in the farm bill," Feenstra, R-Hull, told those gathered in the greenhouse complex. "This is where it starts."

The proposed 2023 legislation, which involves everything from conservation to trade to energy, was just one of a number of subjects the second-term congressman broached on Wednesday as a part of a self-branded "agriculture tour." Feenstra also found time to talk China, eminent domain, SNAP benefits and recent railroad accidents.

Randy Feenstra Ag Tour

China

With China, Feenstra, a former head of sales for the Foreign Candy Company, said the U.S.'s trade balance with the country is significantly out of whack.

"China is still buying product," Feenstra said, "They're just not buying it from us." (According to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security, in 2021, U.S. exports to China were $151.1 billion while imports from the Asian nation were $506.4 billion.) Feenstra asserted that the administration of President Joe Biden hasn't taken enough of a lead on the issue of trade, so individual states are working to find more-balanced deals abroad.

Later, while fielding a question from Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan, Feenstra told attendees there should be much closer attention paid to other countries buying up land in the United States. Iowa Congressional delegates, including Feenstra, have co-sponsored a bill led by Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik, New York, and Rick Crawford, Arkansas, to increase oversight of land acquisitions and require the Secretary of Agriculture to publicly disclose all new and existing Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act reports online.

Randy Feenstra Ag Tour

Pipelines and domains

After Feenstra was shown the aquaponics systems and production Morningside has going in the greenhouse, he was asked by The Journal about a pair of proposals in the Iowa legislature regarding the use of eminent domain by private companies to construct carbon-capture pipelines.

One plan, advanced by Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, would outright ban the use of eminent domain entirely for such work. The other, House File 368, which advanced out of subcommittee with only Republican support, would require CO2 pipeline companies to obtain 90% of the miles along their path through voluntary easements before being granted eminent domain powers.

"There's got to be a negotiation between the private landowner and the private company, and they have to make it work," Feenstra said. "I'm not a believer in eminent domain, again, because it's private land. A private land owner should have the opportunity (to) decide what they want to use that land for."

SNAP

When asked a separate question from McGowan, about SNAP benefits and current issues filling jobs in Siouxland and beyond, Feenstra said he wanted to see a food assistance program that wasn't just giving people a paycheck but getting them "out of poverty."

"We are desperate for workers in the agricultural arena," Feenstra said.

Per the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service website, "SNAP has two sets of work requirements. If you are age 16 – 59 and able to work, you will probably need to meet the general work requirements to get SNAP benefits."

In practice, that means someone who is capable of working has to: register for work, participate in SNAP employment and training, take a "suitable" job if offered one and not quit said job or reduce work hours without legitimate cause. Persons excluded from such requirements include those below a certain poverty level who are: already working 30-plus hours, taking care of a child or incapacitated person, unable to work because of physical limitations, participating in treatment programs or studying in school or taking training programs.

Outlets such as NPR's Marketplace have noted: During farm bill talks, Republican lawmakers have balked at the size of the program, which presently includes about 41 million recipients.

Randy Feenstra Ag Tour

Railroads

In May 2021, Sibley, Iowa, was evacuated after a train derailed and caught fire in the town of 2,841. Feenstra mentioned the episode while talking about the more-recent incident of a crash in East Palestine, Ohio that sent vinyl chloride and other chemicals into the air and water.

"This is a grave concern. We have to have the infrastructure where rail is safe," Feenstra said. "And it can be devastating when it's not."

Feenstra went on to say Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has to do a better job answering to questions of safety and explaining how federal infrastructure funding is being used to prevent future infrastructure disasters from happening.

Randy Feenstra Ag Tour

Bread basket

After fielding questions, comments and concerns at such events, Feenstra said he likes to report back to D.C. what he's hearing in the heartland.

"Sometimes the Midwest, the breadbasket of the world, does not get talked about a lot...That's my job, when I go to Congress, to say 'hey, look at what we have to offer."