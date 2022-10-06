U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's seniority celebrated, scrutinized in U.S. Senate debate

JOHNSTON — In a debate between the candidates for U.S. Senate in Iowa, both candidates agreed that incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley has been in office for a long time. Where they differed on Thursday night was the value of that seniority.

It was the first and only scheduled debate between Grassley and Democratic challenger former Navy Admiral Mike Franken, as each tried to convince voters they would be the best representative for Iowans.

Grassley touted his seniority, noting that he would be the longest-serving and most senior senator after the election, should he be elected to an eighth term. Patrick Leahy, an eight-term Democrat from Vermont, is the only current senator with a longer tenure than Grassley and will retire after 2022.

“If I’m reelected to the United States Senate, I will be number one in the United States Senate,” Grassley said. “Iowa will be number one on my agenda, whether you’re Republican, Democrat, or independent, and my opponent would be number 100.”

Grassley also said he’s dedicated to his position, noting he holds the longest record of not missing a vote in the Senate, making consecutive votes for 27 years before he got COVID-19 in 2021.

Franken said Grassley’s time in the Senate has been defined by failure to solve problems and a lack of leadership. Franken said he would be an energetic and new voice for Iowa.

“I’ve got the vivaciousness and the intellect, the ideas and a life full of experiences living across the world, across the globe,” Franken said, promising to “be your best senator ever.”

Abortion

After repeatedly saying he believes abortion should be a states’ issue after the fall of Roe v. Wade — without ruling out federal action — Grassley said he would vote no on a national abortion ban being proposed in the Senate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has a proposed bill that would ban abortion nationally at 15 weeks, leaving exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. Grassley previously cosponsored a bill that would have set the limit at 20 weeks.

“I supported a bill before because before the Supreme Court decision, it was a federal issue, now it’s a state issue,” he said.

Franken said the Senate should codify Roe v. Wade into law, but he didn’t offer a cutoff for when the bill would define viability. He said abortion decisions should be made between women and their doctors.

“We shouldn’t have the government stepping in to determine when viability exists, et cetera,” he said. “The doctor knows this, the woman knows this, this is not something for government to step in and make these determinations.”

Allegations of misconduct

Franken faces allegations stemming from an uncovered police report from April, in which a former campaign staffer accused Franken of kissing her without consent. Franken has repeatedly denied the incident happened.

In a Politico article by Iowa-based writer Lyz Lenz published Thursday, two anonymous women alleged Franken has “crossed boundaries” with women and made them uncomfortable.

Franken said the allegation was false during the debate, saying the police investigated it and found it to be unfounded.

“I’m a husband, two kids, girl and a boy, wife of 33 years,” he said. “40-year history of zero tolerance of sexual malfeasance, sexual misdeeds, of gender-related harassment.”

Franken said Grassley has supported banning abortion, supports unequal pay and voted against the Violence Against Women Act, and that his policies have hurt women.

“My colleague, you’re in no position to lecture me about women,” Grassley said in response. “You’re in no position to do that.”

Inflation

Addressing an ad accusing Franken of having no plan for inflation, Franken said the Senate can’t “instantaneously reduce inflation,” but he said there are solutions to the record-high prices facing Americans.

Franken said the loss of manufacturing jobs and stopping immigration has increased inflation. He also said cutting the cost of health care through legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and a proposition to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month, which Grassley opposed.

“We can do a lot as a senator, but it takes longstanding altruism and intellect to make it happen, and not be a stooge for big corporations,” Franken said.

Grassley said inflation has been caused by high spending from Democrats and the Biden administration, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and forgiving some student loans.

“When you’re in a hole, you quit digging, but the Democrats are not quit digging,” Grassley said. “...It’s quite certain that if [Franken] were in the Senate, he’d be a continuation of these policies.”

Health care

On capping insulin, Grassley said he supports a $35 cap on insulin, but voted against the amendment to the Inflation Reduction Act for procedural reasons. He referred to a separate bill that would cap insulin and also address the role of pharmaceutical benefit managers.

He also pointed to a bill he’s authored with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., that would limit increases to drug prices. According to a Congressional Budget Office review of the 2020 version, the bill would reduce out-of-pocket spending by $72 billion and reduce premiums by $1 billion.

Franken said he supports a universal health care system, calling the current U.S. health care system inefficient. He criticized Grassley for voting against the Affordable Care Act and other health-care related legislation.

“The health care system in the United States military is what everybody in America ought to have,” Franken said.

The general election for state and federal offices will be held Nov. 8. The first day of early voting, either by mail-in ballot or at county auditors’ offices, begins Oct. 19.