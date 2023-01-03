Ung selected as chair of Woodbury County Board

SIOUX CITY – Matthew Ung takes the helm of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors for the 2023 year.

Ung, who was recently reelected for his third board of supervisors term, served as chair in 2020 and 2017. He was unanimously selected to the one-year term as chairman on a 4-0 vote. Supervisor Rocky De Witt was not present for the vote.

"I'll of course work to do a good job by this board and the taxpayers," Ung said. " You all know how I work and the methodical nature that will be applied to our meetings and our deliberation and our efforts to maintain a flat or lowered tax rate for the ninth year in a row."

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor was reelected as vice-chair. Taylor was elected as vice-chair shortly after returning from deployment with the Iowa Army National Guard in November 2021.

Since 2008, no board chair has served more than one consecutive year, with members of the majority party agreeing to take turns holding the post.

Ung was nominated for the chair by Taylor and was seconded by Keith Radig, who served as the chair for 2022. No other supervisors were nominated to oppose Ung.

The chair presides over the weekly meetings on Tuesdays, as well as makes all committee assignments, sets the tentative agenda, and oversees the daily operations of county administration, according to bylaws. The position pays $44,100.20 about $7,000 more than the regular supervisor positions.