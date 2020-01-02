Ung selected as chairman of Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Thursday continued with past practice and didn't have a person serve more than one consecutive year as board chairman, by virtue of selecting Matthew Ung to the leadership post and not extending the time of Keith Radig in that role.
Radig, who was chairman for 2019, endorsed the move, as he was the supervisor who made the motion to have Ung become chairman. An affirmative vote quickly transpired, and Ung moved to the center portion of the board table to begin leading the rest of the meeting.
"It is always an honor to serve the citizens of Woodbury County, and now again an honor to serve this board," Ung said.
The action was taken at the first weekly meeting of the 2020 year.
Ung added, "You all know how I work. I just want to do a good job. I want to do the right thing. I am morally consistent, no matter what anyone outside or within this board or certain members of this board would think about that."
Ung said his key goals will be to have county officials undertake increasingly more long-range planning and to set a 2020-21 fiscal year budget by March with a lessened property tax levy. Those budget talks will resume on Jan. 14.
Ung, who lives in Sioux City, was elected to board terms in 2014 and 2018, and served as chairman once previously in 2017.
Since 2008, no board chairman has served more than a one consecutive year, with members of the majority party agreeing to take turns holding the post. Following Thursday's vote, Marty Pottebaum, a Democrat from Sioux City, is the only current supervisor who has not been chairman.
Two years ago the board members denied a bid by Ung to remain in that post for a second year. At the time, Ung urged his colleagues to drop the "attachment" to "always" rotate the leadership position.
Taylor, the 2016 board chairman, was elected as vice chair, a position he also held in 2019.
In addition to presiding over the weekly meetings on Tuesdays, the chairman also typically holds more power on the direction of county government and priorities. The position pays about $6,000 more than the regular supervisor positions.
Radig, who frequently throws out quips in board meetings, last year assumed the chairman's role by saying, "I know you may be fearing the impending jokes over the year."
On Thursday, Radig said, "Thank you for having me as chairman over the last year. I enjoyed it...Sorry about all the jokes."
In addition to Ung, Radig, Taylor and Pottebaum, Rocky De Witt is the fifth supervisor on the board.