Ung selected as chairman of Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Thursday continued with past practice and didn't have a person serve more than one consecutive year as board chairman, by virtue of selecting Matthew Ung to the leadership post and not extending the time of Keith Radig in that role.

Radig, who was chairman for 2019, endorsed the move, as he was the supervisor who made the motion to have Ung become chairman. An affirmative vote quickly transpired, and Ung moved to the center portion of the board table to begin leading the rest of the meeting.

"It is always an honor to serve the citizens of Woodbury County, and now again an honor to serve this board," Ung said.

The action was taken at the first weekly meeting of the 2020 year.

Ung added, "You all know how I work. I just want to do a good job. I want to do the right thing. I am morally consistent, no matter what anyone outside or within this board or certain members of this board would think about that."

Ung said his key goals will be to have county officials undertake increasingly more long-range planning and to set a 2020-21 fiscal year budget by March with a lessened property tax levy. Those budget talks will resume on Jan. 14.

