Union County GOP reelects former state Republican committee chair Dan Lederman as top leader

Dan Lederman, South Dakota Republican Party Chairman

Dan Lederman, South Dakota Republican Party chairman for 2017-18, is pictured in his Dakota Dunes home in March 2017. Lederman last month easily won election as party chairman, knocking off an incumbent chair backed by the state's GOP governor and the entire congressional delegation.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

ELK POINT, S.D. — The Union County Republican Party announced its 2023 executive board on Tuesday and its "new" chair is someone who isn't a stranger to the position.

The group reelected Dakota Dunes resident Dan Lederman who's served as Union County GOP chair as far back as 2005 while also spending time as a state representative, state senator and South Dakota Republican Party Chairman from 2017 through 2023.

Mary Shuey of Wynstone was chosen as vice chair, Jefferson's Mike Dailey will be treasurer, Burbank resident is county secretary and Dirk and Bonnie Lohry of McCook Lake will respectively serve as state committeeman and state committeewoman.

A release from the Union County GOP noted every elected official there, save for Auditor Jackie Sieverding, is a Republican.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

