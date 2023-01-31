Union County GOP reelects former state Republican committee chair Dan Lederman as top leader

ELK POINT, S.D. — The Union County Republican Party announced its 2023 executive board on Tuesday and its "new" chair is someone who isn't a stranger to the position.
The group reelected Dakota Dunes resident Dan Lederman who's served as Union County GOP chair as far back as 2005 while also spending time as a state representative, state senator and South Dakota Republican Party Chairman from 2017 through 2023.
Mary Shuey of Wynstone was chosen as vice chair, Jefferson's Mike Dailey will be treasurer, Burbank resident is county secretary and Dirk and Bonnie Lohry of McCook Lake will respectively serve as state committeeman and state committeewoman.
A release from the Union County GOP noted every elected official there, save for Auditor Jackie Sieverding, is a Republican.