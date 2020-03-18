Union County limits access to courthouse due to coronavirus

ELK POINT, S.D. -- Access to the Union County Courthouse in Elk Point has been limited to essential business only in an effort to reduce human interactions and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the county is asking citizens to make an appointment with the county office they need to do business with before arriving at the courthouse.

The county encourages the public to conduct as much business as possible through the mail, over the phone or online.

The only open entrance to the courthouse will be at the northeast door. There will be a screening point set up at the door to determine access into the courthouse. If access is granted, an employee of the department with which a citizen has an appointment will then escort the citizen to their office for his or her appointment.

The sheriff's office will remain staffed but will not conduct non-essential duties such as fingerprinting and pistol permits.

When calling 911 in an emergency, callers will be asked coronavirus-related questions in order to prepare first responders so they can take any necessary precautions before arriving at the scene.

