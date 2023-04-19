SIOUX CITY -- Ernie Colt, a business representative for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters union, is asking to be put on the board overseeing the new Woodbury County jail due to concerns about the project.

Colt has been outspoken in the past regarding his disappointment with the project and the type of workforce associated with it.

On Monday and Tuesday, Colt visited the City of Sioux City Council and Woodbury County Board of Supervisors expressing his concerns regarding the labor force for the new jail, respectively.

Colt then asked both of the boards to place him on the Law Enforcement Center Authority without voting powers as a way to make sure the general contractor, Hausmann Construction, is following the standards that were agreed on.

The authority is made up of three members, one elected by the Board of Supervisors from outside of Sioux City, one elected by the city council from inside Sioux City and one elected by both the supervisors and the council. Rocky De Witt, Ron Wieck and Dan Moore currently serve on the board.

Recently, the board appointed Supervisor Mark Nelson as a liaison to the authority to update the board on the meetings and progress of the jail.

Vice-Chair Jeremy Taylor said it is not possible to put Colt on the Authority, stating it would require them to change the bylaws of the authority and he doesn’t see the board doing that. He said the most appropriate move if citizens have concerns is to share them with the board.

When the county was attempting to get the $50.3 million bond approved in 2020, Colt said the LEC Authority members approached him for support on the project.

To ensure the jail was built correctly, Colt proposed an edit to the quality assurance questionnaire for contractors, which was approved by the City Council, Board of Supervisors and authority. The questionnaire was aimed at determining if the contractor is a “responsive, responsible bidder” with ethical work processes.

The questionnaire asked about previous projects, safety violations, lawsuits, intended subcontractors and more. After Hausmann Construction completed the questionnaire, the Board of Supervisors voted to remove it from the bidding process for future projects. Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz said the questionnaire had caused higher contract bids, increased staff costs, decreased competition and added subjectivity to the bidding process.

Colt is concerned that the current jail project subcontractors could be not paying taxes, not logging who is working for them, not paying fair wages and not treating their workers appropriately. He also said he is concerned the general contractor does not have a daily sign-in and sign-out sheet for workers.

“It’s a safety concern,” Colt said to the council.

When the wall panels fell in October 2022 due to improper bolts, lack of inspections and high winds, no individuals were injured but Colt said without a sign-in sheet the site managers would not be able to determine if everyone was safe in a prompt manner.

“If there’s an allegation about the Woodbury County LEC project I would think that for anyone to take it seriously it should come from anyone but Ernie Colt,” said Board Chair Matthew Ung. “I don’t trust his intentions.”

In June 2021, Colt told The Journal that 90 to 95 percent of the project was proposed to be completed by contractors from outside Iowa or the region. At the time, the Authority said approximately 85 percent of the project would be completed by local contractors. Ung said Colt never apologized for the statement because it was demonstrated to be false.

After Colt shared his concerns with the supervisors, Taylor said they are more appropriate for the Authority.

“That authority is ultimately in charge of the site management and the construction of that project,” he said. “Airing [the concerns] in public light of day, asking the Authority to make transparent some of those questions that are asked, I think is reasonable to do.”

Colt has been attempting to visit the new jail construction site to speak with the current workers and see if the conditions are safe. The LEC Authority approved a visitor’s policy that requires those interested in visiting the site to have 10-hour OSHA training, Hausmann Construction training and prior approval to visit by the Authority, the sheriff’s department and Hausmann Construction.

The reason the authority states they created the visitor's policy was security and safety issues.

Colt said he has visited thousands of job sites in 10 years to check on the workers. He said he has never had anyone try to keep him off the job site. When he visits a site, he said the first questions he asks the workers are “How are you? Are you safe? Are they paying you? Do you have a place to stay?”

City Council Member Matthew O’Kane spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting, expressing his support allowing Colt access to the work site and asking the supervisors to work with Colt in finding the information he seeks.

Taylor has not visited the construction site but said if he wanted to, he would also have to follow the visitor policy. He said providing unfettered access to the site could be a security issue.

Authority member and Council member Dan Moore asked Colt to submit the questions he has to the Authority and would receive a follow-up from Schmitz.

Taylor said he appreciated Colt bringing the concerns forward and would ask the authority on the subcontractor process and the control processes. He said if unlawful practices are happening, they should be investigated by the property authorities, not citizens.