Update: December storm produces tornadoes, hail in Siouxland; damage reported in rural Woodbury County

SIOUXLAND -- There wasn't much that Wednesday's rare threat of high winds, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes didn't disrupt in the tri-state area.

Winds swept across the Sioux Gateway Airport at about 81 miles per hour at 4:24 p.m. By around 4:30 p.m., funnel clouds were spotted on the ground in rural Woodbury County near Anthon, in Thurston County between Pender and Winnebago, Nebraska. At around 5 p.m., a funnel cloud was spotted in Buena Vista County near Storm Lake, Iowa.

A tornado was confirmed near Salix and Lawton, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

The storm knocked down a power line east of Lawton, temporarily blocking all four lanes on U.S. Highway 20. Traffic was rerouted north out of Lawton to Old Highway 20 to Moville.

About 2,500 homes in MidAmerican Energy's Sioux City region had lost power as of around 5 p.m., including 1,700 in Woodbury County, according to the utility's website. The lights also went out for 787 customers in Plymouth County, mostly in Kingsley, where there was unconfirmed reports of damage to the roof of the Case/IH dealer's building. Based on data from the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives, 302 members of the Northwest Rural Electric Cooperative, which includes the counties of Cherokee, Ida, O'Brien, Plymouth, Sac and Woodbury, were without power as of 5:45 p.m. The Woodbury County Rural Electric Cooperative had 220 outages through 5:52 p.m. with one of those being in Plymouth.

There was confirmed damage to a home east of Hornick. In addition, there were reports of damage to silos, machine sheds and other farm buildings between Sergeant Bluff and Bronson, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said.

Woodbury County Emergency Management coordinator Rebecca Socknat said her office was coordinating damage reports with fire chiefs in the county's communities. She had received unconfirmed reports of homes with roofs ripped off and downed trees. She said sheriff's deputies and storm spotters had unconfirmed spottings of 10-12 tornadoes, though some of those reporters may have been seeing the same funnel.

"We had them all over the county," Socknat said.

Much of the region was under a tornado warning and/or a severe thunderstorm warning. The National Weather Service desk in Sioux Falls, S.D. reported a 90% chance of precipitation that could be between a tenth and quarter of an inch as well as a chance of snow after 9 p.m. Large hail fell near Sloan, Iowa, forcing multiple motorists to pull onto the shoulder of Interstate 29 to wait out the storm.

In Sioux City, sirens went on and off late in the afternoon, warning residents outdoors to seek shelter. Woodbury County Emergency Management asked any residents who experienced damages to self report using this link: https://bit.ly/3ISU6vh

Based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shared by KWQC in the Quad Cities, the state of Iowa has seen just four tornadoes in the month of December since 1980. A December 13th article by Scientific American's Alisa Hass and Kelsey Ellis that at least four EF-3 and five EF-2 tornadoes were confirmed from weekend storms that rocked six states and caused fatalities, property damage and power outages. "EF-2 and EF-3 tornadoes are considered strong, with wind speeds of 111-135 mph and 136-165 mph respectively," the article noted.

The storms were preceded by record high temperatures throughout the region. Temperatures hit 70 degrees in Sioux City, breaking the previous record of 62 degrees set in 1939. Wednesday's high was 1 degree off the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Sioux City in December, a record set on Dec. 6, 1939.

Siouxlanders aren't out of the woods yet. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, winds will strengthen again between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., gusting up to 60-80 mph, possibly through midnight before lessening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s with a trace of snow possible.

Early closures

Ahead of the unusual December storms, counties, municipalities and schools across Siouxland announced temporary cancellations or alterations to their services.

Less than a week after letting out early for a snowstorm, schools dismissed classes in anticipation of the high winds and possible tornadoes. The Sioux City Community School District dismissed students two hours early with officials saying they'd rather "take a "safe than sorry" approach." On the Nebraska side, the South Sioux City Community School took to Facebook to say that it too would end the day at 1 p.m. because of the threat of high winds.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools decided on a two-hour early dismissal today in all of its elementary schools and a 1:30 p.m. dismissal at the high school. The Dakota Valley School District similarly made the decision to end at 1:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the city of Sioux City announced City Hall and all other city buildings would close at 3 p.m. With that, the release mentioned that public safety and other city functions (such as water and wastewater) would continue services. At 2:12 p.m., Sioux City officials shared an update that public transit would "run routes where possible based on weather conditions after 3 p.m." but noted that operations could shut down earlier than normal. A third afternoon release had Sioux City staff asking residents to refrain from setting out garbage and recycling containers until early Thursday morning.

In Nebraska, Dakota County officials locked down the courthouse at 2:30 p.m.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

