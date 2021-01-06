UPDATED: Siouxland lawmakers denounce violent Capitol breach as 'anarchy,' 'banana republic'

"While many protesters are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protesters to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement," the 3rd District Republican congressman said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., called for the nation to "stand together in opposition to the violent acts and lawlessness."

"Violence and destruction are never the answer," Rounds said in a statement. "We are better than this, and it's past time for cooler heads to prevail. I continue to pray for our great country."

By early evening, law enforcement officials had secured the Capitol. House and Senate leaders vowed to reconvene Wednesday night to complete the certification of the electoral votes.

"The violent behavior at the Capitol is inexcusable and disgusting, but we won’t be deterred from our Constitutional duty," South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the Republican Majority whip, tweeted. "We need to work together to protect our democracy."

The tri-state governors also weighed in on the historic events.

"Standing with and praying for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tweeted. "Police and all who have been endangered by the violence and unrest happening at our nation’s capital. This behavior is unacceptable and not who we are as Americans."

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts condemned the violence "in the strongest possible terms."

"Peaceful protest is the American way," Ricketts said in a tweet. "Violence and destruction of property is not. I encourage the protesters in D.C. to leave and go home."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted that while "we are all entitled to peacefully protest, violence is not a part of that."

"What's happening in the Capitol right now must stop," Noem said.

Former Iowa 4th district Rep. Steve King, who ended his 18-year run in the House when his successor, Feenstra, took office, said in a tweet, "We the People have the right to "peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” But no right to violence, vandalism or criminal trespass. The system failed We the People. We must have a functional due process."

The Journal Des Moines Bureau and the Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this developing story. Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for updates.