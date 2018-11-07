SIOUX CITY -- Tuesday's election results returned all but one incumbent in Northwest Iowa to the state Legislature.
The one notable exception was two-term Republican Sen. Rick Bertrand, who lost to Democrat Jackie Smith in Senate District 7, which takes in the west and north sides of Sioux City.
Smith, a former Woodbury County board of supervisor, had 51 percent, compared to 48 percent for Bertrand, a Sioux City businessman and developer. With registered Democrats holding a slight edge in the district over Republican, it turned into one of the most contested Senate races in the state, as the candidates and their respective parties spent heavily on campaign ads.
A retired educator, Smith served two terms on the county board before losing her own re-election bid in 2016 to Republican Keith Radig. In that election, though, she carried the portion of the county that includes Senate District 7.
Bertrand, an advocate of term limits, had planned to retired from the Senate after this session, but jumped back into the race in late August after the Republican nominee, Steve Stokes of Sioux City, withdrew.
Democrats also prevailed in another legislative race in Sioux City, as Rep. Tim Kacena defeated Republican Bob Henderson in a rematch in House District 14.
Kacina, a retired firefighter, beat Henderson, 53 percent to 46 percent in a House District 14 contest. Kacena, a retired Sioux City firefighter, won his first term two years ago after narrowly defeating Henderson, a retired educator. Both political parties invested heavily in the district, which includes Sioux City's west side.
In another rematch, Bossman, a Republican, defeated Democrat Rita DeJong, 56 percent to 43 percent in House District 6, which includes Sioux City's Morningside neighborhoods, Sergeant Bluff and some rural areas of Woodbury County. Bossman, a staffer for Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, won election to the Republican-leaning district in a special election in January against DeJong, a retired educator.
Bossman's seat was previously held by Republican Jim Carlin of Sioux City, who resigned in December to run for the state Senate, where he won a special election to complete the unexpired term of former Republican Sen. Bill Anderson.
On Tuesday, Carlin, an attorney from Sioux City won his first four-year term, beating Democrat David Dawson of Lawton, 65 percent to 35 percent in Senate District 1. The district includes much of Plymouth, including the county seat of Le Mars, and portions of Woodbury County, including Sioux City's Morningside neighborhoods.
Dawson represented a Sioux City House district for two terms after winning in 2012 and 2014. He decided not to run for re-election in 2016.
In House District 5, which mirrors the Plymouth County part of Carlin's district, Republican Tom Jeneary, of Le Mars, won his first House term, beating Democrat Andrew Emanuel, of Sioux City, 77 percent to 23 percent. The candidates were vying for the seat held by Chuck Holz, R-Le Mars, who decided not to seek re-election in the Republican-leaning district.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, was unopposed Tuesday and won another term in House District 13.
Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, three other GOP incumbents defeated Democratic challengers for seats in the Legislature, which Republicans continue to control after Tuesday's election.
In House District 1, Republican Rep. John Wills defeated Democrat Karen Larson, 74 percent to 26 candidates. Both candidates are from Spirit Lake.
Rep. Megan Hess Jones, R-Sioux Rapids, won another term in House District 2 with a victory over Democrat Ryan Odor, of Spencer, 66 percent to 34 percent.
In House District 17, Rep. Republican Matt Windchitl, R-Missouri Valley, scored a decisive win over Democrat Jan Creasman, of Woodbine, 71 percent to 29 percent.
In three other House districts in Northwest Iowa, Republican incumbents ran unopposed Tuesday -- Reps. Dan Huseman of Aurelia, Skyler Wheeler of Orange City in District 4 and Gary Worthan, of Storm Lake.
Republican Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, and Republican Zach Whiting of Spirit Lake, also ran unopposed.
Whiting, who worked as a staff member for U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will fill the Senate District 1 seat now held by Sen. David Johnson, the Senate's only independent. Johnson withdrew from the Republican Party in 2016 in protest to the party's nomination of Donald Trump for president. Johnson announced earlier this year he would not run for re-election.