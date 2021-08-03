 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Tyson Events Center manager Spectra ends FY21 with $25,000 budget surplus
enterprise top story

UPDATED: Tyson Events Center manager Spectra ends FY21 with $25,000 budget surplus

COVID-19 Tyson Events Center re-opening

In a October 2020 file photo, Spectra general manager Tim Savona gestures toward barriers and arrows on the floor that are used to help regulate traffic flow in the Tyson Events Center while talking about the venue's COVID-19 re-opening plans.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Spectra Venue Management, the private firm that oversees day-to-day operations of the city-owned Tyson Events Center and the independently-owned Orpheum Theatre, ended fiscal 2021 with a budget surplus of nearly $25,000.

Six months into the budget year that ended June 30, Spectra general manager Tim Savona predicted the shortfall would be roughly $400,000 due to the pandemic forcing the cancellation or postponement of most events. In May, he revised the number down to $200,000.

Tim Savona

Savona

The venues ended the budget year with a surplus of $25,000, Savona told the City Council Monday. The number came in better than expected because of a huge fourth quarter that saw the two venues host a number of events, he said.

Event revenue for the venues had a budget shortfall of $24,853. Sponsorship revenue for the venues came in about $631,000 below the original projections, but that was more than offset by $681,000 in savings throughout the year, Savona said.

The savings were largely due to reduced staffing, he said.

The venues combined to host over 150 events during 185 calendar days. Savona said the team stayed aggressive in creating and finding event opportunities.

Over 25 of the events were created and executed solely by Spectra staff. Those events included two Hump Day Happy Hours, two trunk sales, Oktoberfest, trick or treat, Zoom with Santa and Zamboni Experience. Savona said some of the events will be continued in the new year that began July 1.

Savona said the venues are rehiring to get back to fully staffed by September and October.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story mistakenly referred to the surplus as a shortfall.

Tags

