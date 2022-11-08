 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Updated voting results for Iowa

  • 0

FEDERAL

United States Senator

Counties reporting: 91/99

 Adm. Michael Franken (D)  489,768

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R)

 639,352

 Write-in 1,707

United States Representative

District 1

Counties reporting 18/20

Christina Bohannan (D)138,154 
Marianette Miller-Meeks (R) 158,421
Write-in256

District 2

Counties reporting 20/22

Ashley Hinson (R)  145,218
 Liz Mathis (D) 110,071
 Write-in 221

District 3

Counties reporting 18/21

Cindy Axne (D) 151,694
Zach Nunn (R)150,960
 Write-in524
 

People are also reading…

District 4

Counties reporting 36/36

Randy Feenstra (R)  181,684

Brian Jack Holder (L)

5,924

Ryan Melton (D) 

82,622
 Write-in 271
 

STATE

Statewide Executive Branch

Governor and Lt. Governor

Counties reporting 92/99

Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (D)444,354

Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg  (R) 

670,546
Rick Stewart and Mark Battaglia (L) 26,869
Write-in 677

Secretary of State

Counties reporting 92/99

 Joel Miller (D)441,228 

 Paul D. Pate (R)

683,559
Write-in 673
 

Auditor of State

Counties reporting 92/99

Todd Halbur (R) 565,714
 Rob Sand (D)554,482
Write-in 784
 

Treasurer of State

Counties reporting 92/99

Michael L. Fitzgerald (D) 539,657 
Roby Smith (R)581,174
Write-in 475

Secretary of Agriculture

Counties reporting 92/99

Mike Naig (R)689,799
 John Norwood (D) 426,428
 Write-in733

Attorney General

Counties reporting 92/99

Brenna Bird (R)578,418
Tom Miller (D)545,340
 Write-in754
 

State Senate

District 35

Counties reporting 3/3

Chris Cournoyer (R)14,542
 Jed O.V. Ganzer (D)9,271
Write-in 6
 
 

District 41

Counties reporting 2/3
 
Kerry Gruenhagen (R) 12,969
Deb VanderGaast (D)  9,130
Write-in  15
 
 

District 47

Counties reporting 1/1
 Mary Kathleen Figaro (D) 12,020
Scott Webster (R) 15,481
Write-in  24

State Representative

District 70

Counties reporting 3/3

 Norlin Momsen (R) 8,087
 Kay Pence (D) 5,105
Write-in  5

District 81

Counties reporting 1/1

Craig Lynn Cooper (D) 5,033
Luana Stoltenberg (R) 5,062
Write-in 10

District 93

Counties reporting 1/1

Ryan Carstensen (D)5,750
 Gary Mohr (R)8,659 
Write-in 8

District 94

Counties reporting 1/1

Phyillis Thede (D) 5,744 
Mike Vondran (R)7,461 
Write-in9

District 96

Counties reporting 0/1

Mark Cisneros (R)3,962
Michelle D. Servadio Elias (D) 2,010 
Write-in5

District 97

Counties reporting 1/1

Ken Croken (D)5,591 
Andrew Onsgard (L) 2,079 
Write-in127
 

Constitutional Amendment 1

The measure would add a section to Article I of the state constitution. The following text would be added:

Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.

 Counties reporting 93/99
Yes 710,640 
No 368,232
 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Randy Feenstra responds to second term win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News