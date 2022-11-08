Updated voting results for Iowa

FEDERAL
United States Senator
Counties reporting: 91/99
|Adm. Michael Franken (D)
|489,768
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R)
639,352
|Write-in
|1,707
United States Representative
District 1
Counties reporting 18/20
|Christina Bohannan (D)
|138,154
|Marianette Miller-Meeks (R)
|158,421
|Write-in
|256
District 2
Counties reporting 20/22
|Ashley Hinson (R)
|145,218
|Liz Mathis (D)
|110,071
|Write-in
|221
District 3
Counties reporting 18/21
|Cindy Axne (D)
|151,694
|Zach Nunn (R)
|150,960
|Write-in
|524
People are also reading…
District 4
Counties reporting 36/36
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|181,684
Brian Jack Holder (L)
|5,924
Ryan Melton (D)
|82,622
|Write-in
|271
STATE
Statewide Executive Branch
Governor and Lt. Governor
Counties reporting 92/99
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (D)
|444,354
Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (R)
|670,546
|Rick Stewart and Mark Battaglia (L)
|26,869
|Write-in
|677
Secretary of State
Counties reporting 92/99
|Joel Miller (D)
|441,228
Paul D. Pate (R)
|683,559
|Write-in
|673
Auditor of State
Counties reporting 92/99
|Todd Halbur (R)
|565,714
|Rob Sand (D)
|554,482
|Write-in
|784
Treasurer of State
Counties reporting 92/99
|Michael L. Fitzgerald (D)
|539,657
|Roby Smith (R)
|581,174
|Write-in
|475
Secretary of Agriculture
Counties reporting 92/99
|Mike Naig (R)
|689,799
|John Norwood (D)
|426,428
|Write-in
|733
Attorney General
Counties reporting 92/99
|Brenna Bird (R)
|578,418
|Tom Miller (D)
|545,340
|Write-in
|754
State Senate
District 35
Counties reporting 3/3
|Chris Cournoyer (R)
|14,542
|Jed O.V. Ganzer (D)
|9,271
|Write-in
|6
District 41
|Kerry Gruenhagen (R)
|12,969
|Deb VanderGaast (D)
|9,130
|Write-in
|15
District 47
|Mary Kathleen Figaro (D)
|12,020
|Scott Webster (R)
|15,481
|Write-in
|24
State Representative
District 70
Counties reporting 3/3
|Norlin Momsen (R)
|8,087
|Kay Pence (D)
|5,105
|Write-in
|5
District 81
Counties reporting 1/1
|Craig Lynn Cooper (D)
|5,033
|Luana Stoltenberg (R)
|5,062
|Write-in
|10
District 93
Counties reporting 1/1
|Ryan Carstensen (D)
|5,750
|Gary Mohr (R)
|8,659
|Write-in
|8
District 94
Counties reporting 1/1
|Phyillis Thede (D)
|5,744
|Mike Vondran (R)
|7,461
|Write-in
|9
District 96
Counties reporting 0/1
|Mark Cisneros (R)
|3,962
|Michelle D. Servadio Elias (D)
|2,010
|Write-in
|5
District 97
Counties reporting 1/1
|Ken Croken (D)
|5,591
|Andrew Onsgard (L)
|2,079
|Write-in
|127
Constitutional Amendment 1
The measure would add a section to Article I of the state constitution. The following text would be added:
Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.Counties reporting 93/99
|Yes
|710,640
|No
|368,232