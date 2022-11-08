Updated voting results for Iowa

Counties reporting 2/3

The measure would add a section to Article I of the state constitution. The following text would be added:

Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.

