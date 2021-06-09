UPDATED: Woodbury County board moves to devote $15.6M in COVID relief funds to cover higher jail costs

By the end of the meeting, the Authority board decided to delay its decision until Monday. A meeting will be held at 1 p.m. to approve one of the bids or reject both of them.

The Authority, a joint city-county entity, has two options: accept the low bid, or reject both bids and rebid at a later date.

Authority member Dan Moore, a Sioux City councilman, asked the vote to be delayed until Monday to give him an opportunity to bring the information to other council members.

He said Colt and others have brought different concerns to his attention that he wants more time to consider and discuss.

“I just want to make sure we can answer to the taxpayers, we can answer to ourselves ... we did the best we could with what we knew,” Moore said.

Feedback from contractors and community members received during the Tuesday night board of supervisors meeting said the project needs to be put on hold and the bids need to be rejected.

The authority is required by Iowa law to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid. Iowa does not have a local preference law.