Urbane1220 to offer 56 residential units, retail space on Sioux City's Historic Fourth

SIOUX CITY -- A mixed-use commercial building that will add 56 residential units on Historic Fourth Street is expected for completion this fall.
Called Urbane1220, the $6 million project is under construction at the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Floyd Boulevard. The site, previously owned by the adjacent Loffler Companies, was one of the last large open lots in downtown Sioux City.
Urbane1220 will offer a "contemporary lifestyle that incorporates the best of an urban location with the appeal of nature," according to the company's website, urbane2020.com. The five-story structure will feature 56 residential units with multiple floor plans ranging from 950 to 1,400 square feet, and retail space on the ground level, according to the website.
Described on the website as "exclusive, luxury living in the heart of Sioux City," Urbane1220 will provide ample onsite parking and shared green space in a "modern, eco-friendly building with a focus on convenience, walkability and diversity."
"Equally accessible to retail, dining and entertainment venues as well as local cultural attractions and nature trails, it offers a way to enjoy the best of all possible worlds," according to the website, which lists the Urbane1220 opening as fall 2021.
The city struck an economic development deal in 2019 with the developer, Merge Urban Development GroupMerge, which has completed several major downtown developments throughout eastern Iowa and Wisconsin.
The city has agreed to provide 100 percent property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a 10-year period. The city also is supplying a $98,000 grant from its EPA brownfield funds to assist with site redevelopment costs.