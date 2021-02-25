Urbane1220 to offer 56 residential units, retail space on Sioux City's Historic Fourth

SIOUX CITY -- A mixed-use commercial building that will add 56 residential units on Historic Fourth Street is expected for completion this fall.

Called Urbane1220, the $6 million project is under construction at the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Floyd Boulevard. The site, previously owned by the adjacent Loffler Companies, was one of the last large open lots in downtown Sioux City.

Urbane1220 will offer a "contemporary lifestyle that incorporates the best of an urban location with the appeal of nature," according to the company's website, urbane2020.com. The five-story structure will feature 56 residential units with multiple floor plans ranging from 950 to 1,400 square feet, and retail space on the ground level, according to the website.

Described on the website as "exclusive, luxury living in the heart of Sioux City," Urbane1220 will provide ample onsite parking and shared green space in a "modern, eco-friendly building with a focus on convenience, walkability and diversity."

