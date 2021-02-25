 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Urbane1220 to offer 56 residential units, retail space on Sioux City's Historic Fourth
View Comments
featured
Downtown housing project

Urbane1220 to offer 56 residential units, retail space on Sioux City's Historic Fourth

{{featured_button_text}}
Urbane1220 construction

Workers are framed in a window opening while they install precast concrete panels at the site of Urbane1220 Tuesday, at the intersection of 4th Street and Floyd Boulevard in downtown Sioux City. The development is a five-story mixed-use building.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A mixed-use commercial building that will add 56 residential units on Historic Fourth Street is expected for completion this fall.

Called Urbane1220, the $6 million project is under construction at the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Floyd Boulevard. The site, previously owned by the adjacent Loffler Companies, was one of the last large open lots in downtown Sioux City.

Urbane1220 will offer a "contemporary lifestyle that incorporates the best of an urban location with the appeal of nature," according to the company's website, urbane2020.com. The five-story structure will feature 56 residential units with multiple floor plans ranging from 950 to 1,400 square feet, and retail space on the ground level, according to the website.

Described on the website as "exclusive, luxury living in the heart of Sioux City," Urbane1220 will provide ample onsite parking and shared green space in a "modern, eco-friendly building with a focus on convenience, walkability and diversity."

Rendering

A rendering of Urbane1220 from December 2019 is shown above. The mixed-use commercial building is under construction at the southwest corner of Historic Fourth Street and Floyd Boulevard.  

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Equally accessible to retail, dining and entertainment venues as well as local cultural attractions and nature trails, it offers a way to enjoy the best of all possible worlds," according to the website, which lists the Urbane1220 opening as fall 2021.

The city struck an economic development deal in 2019 with the developer, Merge Urban Development GroupMerge, which has completed several major downtown developments throughout eastern Iowa and Wisconsin.

The city has agreed to provide 100 percent property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a 10-year period. The city also is supplying a $98,000 grant from its EPA brownfield funds to assist with site redevelopment costs.

New Historic Fourth Street development announced
Sioux City saw record-setting housing growth in 2020
PROGRESS: Apartment building, Avid hotel are latest Virginia Square developments
View Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News