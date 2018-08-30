DAKOTA DUNES -- The Sioux Falls Veterans Administration Health Care System is looking into ways to widen transportation options for veterans traveling to its new VA clinic under construction in Dakota Dunes.
Unlike its current location in Sioux City's Indian Hills neighborhood that sits near a Sioux City Transit bus stop, the new clinic will sit more than 1½ miles away from the nearest city bus stop, although it does receive transit service through the Siouxland Regional Transit System.
Sioux City Council members recently discussed whether they should look into ways to fund an extension to the city's transit system to support the relocated clinic.
"I would like the city to take a look at that to see if there's anything they can do that would help," Councilman Pete Groetken said.
In April 2017, the VA broke ground on the new clinic at 365 W. Anchor Drive in Dakota Dunes with plans to relocate its current facility from the Indian Hills Shopping Centre on Sioux City's north side. The Dakota Dunes building will be three times the size of the current space and will allow doctors and staff to expand services for more than 15,000 veterans in Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota.
The new clinic is projected to open toward the end of October.
Sioux City Transit has a handful of stops in North Sioux City through an agreement with Sioux City, but the buses do not travel into Dakota Dunes, a planned community. The nearest bus stop, near River Drive and North Derby Lane in North Sioux City, is approximately 1.7 miles one-way from the new clinic.
The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, which operates the metro area clinic, is looking into alternatives to assist veterans who rely on public transportation, said Dan Hubbard, the acting associate director.
"We're still researching what's available and what we can do to assist," he said. "Our goal is to ensure that all beneficiary eligible veterans have access to transportation to get there."
One option under consideration, Hubbard said, is to deploy vans donated to the VA by the Disabled Veterans of America. "We currently have one of those vans in Sioux City, and we're exploring putting another one at the Dakota Dunes site to assist in filling that gap,'' he said.
In addition, Dakota Dunes has an agreement with Siouxland Regional Transit System to provide service in the area, which should help veterans, said Jeff Dooley, district manager of the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District.
"The SRTS system should provide that service," Dooley said. "As this VA clinic gets up and running, we'll work with them to be sure none of those barriers exist."
SRTS public transit service to southern Union County, South Dakota, runs 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The cost for a one-way trip ranges from $5 to $15, depending on the start and end point.
Sioux City Transit buses run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and start an hour later on Saturdays. Fares cost $1.80, and veterans with a VA documented service-connected disability who present their VA photo ID ride free.
Assistant Sioux City Manager Mike Collett said there could be some discussions on the North Sioux City route during the council's budget hearings next year, but pointed out SRTS already provides service to Dakota Dunes.
"We have to balance the cost of an additional route with the demand and look at what alternatives (are offered)," Collett said.
At the Aug. 20 council meeting, Mayor Bob Scott and Councilman Alex Watters voiced frustration the clinic had been moved out of Iowa's fourth largest city, where a large number of the veterans it serves live.