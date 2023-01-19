Vacant Woodbury County Board seat sees interest from nine residents

SIOUX CITY — Nine individuals have submitted applications for the open Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat.

Applications for the vacant District 3 seat were due by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The applicants are: Jeanette Beekman of Pierson, Chad Benson of Lawton, Charles H. Clark of Lawton, John F. Crick of Moville, Nathan Heilman of Correctionville, Willard Brian McNaughton of Lawton, Mark Nelson of Correctionville, Barbara Sloniker of Sioux City, and Todd Wieck of Lawton.

The vacant seat was previously held by Rocky De Witt who resigned after being elected to the Iowa Senate.

Nathan Heilman and Willard Brian McMaughton ran with De Witt and four others for the seat in 2016.

The applicants will have an opportunity for public interviews at 9 a.m. Monday in the courthouse basement board room. The decision on the appointment will be announced at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the board room.

A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, County Attorney James Loomis and Auditor Pat Gill are in charge of the appointment process and will conduct the interviews.

Each applicant will receive five minutes of presentation with committee questions to follow for an approximate total of 20 minutes per applicant.

No particular order will be set for the interviews, instead, names will be drawn randomly for fairness, Loomis said previously. The order will be announced at the beginning of the interviews.

If an applicant is not available that day, their application will still be considered for appointment.

The 14-day window for voters to submit a petition to fill the seat through a special election started on Jan. 11. If that deadline is not met and voters do not approve of the individual who is chosen, a petition for a special election can be made within 14 days of the appointment.

The petition must be signed by at least 10 percent of the votes cast in the last general election, which would be at least 2,882, Gill said previously. All voters in Woodbury County can vote for all seats on the board, not just the district they live in. Gill said a special election would cost around $40,000.